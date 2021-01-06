25 Movies to Look Forward to in 2021

(Disney+)

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 5)

Disney’s first original animated film since Moana is a dramatic-looking adventure set in a fictional world populated by monsters and warriors. The protagonist is a young woman named Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran); she goes in search of Sisu (Awkwafina), a water dragon who can help her defeat some horrifying villain. The film’s teaser trailer had an exciting visual tone and arcane ancient puzzles for its hero to solve, but the plot details remain light. And though the film will be available in theaters, it will also roll out on Disney+ for a premium fee, much like last year’s Mulan.

No Time to Die (April 2)

For almost a year now, the release of the next James Bond film has been viewed as a bellwether for the cinema industry’s health. When No Time to Die was kicked down the schedule last spring, it was the first sign of the pandemic’s major effect on the movie world; when the film was delayed again in the fall, it indicated that Hollywood wasn’t rebounding as quickly as hoped. No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last outing as the British super-spy, is currently set for April, but be warned: It could easily be pushed back again as its studio, MGM, waits for the best time to guarantee a smooth worldwide opening.

(Lionsgate)

Spiral (May 21)

Delayed for a year by the pandemic, this relaunch of the Saw horror franchise has a glossy sheen due to the involvement of Chris Rock, who personally pitched the studio Lionsgate on a new take for the baroque series. The details on how the crafty Jigsaw killer will return are unclear, though he’ll likely be setting elaborate torture traps for his victims again in order to prove some moral point. Rock plays the detective on his case, backed up by Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella; Saw veteran Darren Lynn Bousman, who already directed three films in the series, is behind the camera.

(Disney+)

Cruella (May 28)

Another in a long line of Disney remakes of its animated classics, this film is taking the same path as Maleficent by foregrounding its villain and deepening her past. Emma Stone is taking up the mantle of One Hundred and One Dalmatians antagonist Cruella de Vil, the fur-obsessed puppy murderer, and the film has a 1970s setting as it explores her younger days. Do we really need to find out why Cruella got so obsessed with Dalmatians? I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie seems to think so, and he has Emma Thompson and Paul Walter Hauser rounding out the cast.

Fast & Furious 9 (May 28)

Another long-delayed blockbuster awaiting a window when theaters around the world are open again, Fast & Furious 9 (or just F9) has the dear burden of restoring some stability to a franchise that overreached in its last entry and launched a subpar spinoff. The return of director Justin Lin, who helmed the series’ best efforts, and actor Sung Kang (who plays fan favorite Han Lue) might be enough to steady the narrative. But after more than a year of waiting for this installment, audiences might be forgiving of whatever they can get.