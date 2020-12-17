The Year of Ambitious TV Watching

Read: A quick guide to streaming movies in quarantine

My skepticism faded quickly. Character-driven shows about crime soon became my balm for the unrelenting sameness of daily life. These worlds follow a consistent storytelling logic. The plot changes as time moves along, and time—unlike in real life—always moves along. At various points this year, I might not have been able to immediately recall the date, but I always knew what case the Miami Metro Police Department was working, and how close Dexter was to being discovered. Despite my discomfort with the propagandistic theater of most police shows, I appreciated the routine pleasure of watching Dexter (played by a brilliantly lupine Michael C. Hall) solve crimes by making sense of the mess in front of him. And like HBO’s Barry, Dexter pushed the edges of my squeamishness, challenging my ability to keep watching onscreen violence instead of immediately turning away or looking through my fingers.

Besides increasing my capacity for tolerating TV bloodshed, the past several months have also presented opportunities to catch up with series and loved ones alike. I can’t imagine ever starting Girls or even finishing the Scandal seasons I dropped off on when those shows were airing. Prior to the pandemic, the idea of clearing a weekend just to watch an old series that my friends have talked about for years would have seemed ridiculous—why do that when I could be outside with them instead? I might never have found an occasion to watch the first several seasons of Billions, no matter how much I believed my boyfriend when he said I’d like it. And I certainly wouldn’t have carved out time for both of us to watch it together before March, when chaotic work schedules and ever-churning release cycles competed for our attention.

In its rare pleasant moments, the slowdown of this past year has highlighted how television and film can bring people closer even when we can’t gather physically. I’d known anecdotally that tons of Dexter fans hated the show’s finale, but watching it seven years after it aired, I finally counted myself among the indignant legions. (Will I ever forgive the screenwriters for the last two seasons of Deb’s arc? Probably not.) Even if I never tweeted about it, I knew my snarky disapproval was part of something bigger.

Thankfully, this new sense of connection applies beyond telepathically bonding with strangers over a shared distaste for a show’s plot choices. In April, a friend wrote that hosting a virtual Netflix party every Friday had become her only way to mark a week gone by. As we gear up to watch the first few Gossip Girl seasons this coming holiday, I keep thinking about her words from all those months back. It’s hard to look at 2020 and find things to be grateful for. The shows and movies I’ve watched, alone but especially “with” others, haven’t just provided levity. Diverse in tone and scope, they’ve all managed to anchor me during a year that’s threatened to sweep many of us into the abyss. Even at their bloodiest, they’ve helped me see through the year’s chaos.