What Will Late-Night TV Do After Trump?

As a result, late night transformed. Some of the hosts who leaned into delivering political commentary—such as Stephen Colbert—saw their ratings soar toward the end of 2016 and in early 2017. News-satirizing series such as Full Frontal and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver went viral with in-depth packages about the president. Gone were the easy punchlines about Trump’s hair; in came nuanced takes such as Seth Meyers’s “A Closer Look” that elicited laughter and provoked thought. For a genre unused to shape-shifting, adapting to an audience seeking comedic interpretations of the news happened uneasily and indelicately; shows that treated Trump as mere entertainment drew backlash. A new style of late-night programming emerged, preferring politics-and-analysis to song-and-dance. And those already doing the former had to recalibrate after the election. On Full Frontal, for example, Bee hosted tongue-in-cheek segments, including one on whether Trump could read, that treated the candidate as a goofy outlier to actual politics. After he took office, the show regularly covered Democratic activists and delved into the Trump administration’s policies.

That said, “it’s not on a late-night show to make sure the public is thinking critically about their vote,” Matt O’Brien, the head writer for Conan, told me. They’re just going for laughs, ultimately. It’s not journalism on display; it’s just a comedian trying to have a fun moment. The line has certainly been blurred now, where we are taking our cues from late night just as we do the nightly news, which is certainly a weird position for comedians to be in.”

It’s a shift that may change yet again, as the country transitions to a new administration. Amid the pandemic, late-night shows have already had to face the challenge of filming without live audiences, making it even harder to tell whether their viewers want the genre to remain more infotainment than entertainment. With so much uncertainty, few late-night writers I reached out to would comment on their thinking on the subject of what happens next; those who did just told me how drained they’ve been from covering the past four years. All they know is that Biden’s win gives them the opportunity to change their approach.

“The biggest myth and the most annoying thing you hear from people, including comedy people, is, ‘You guys must be secretly upset that Trump’s gone, because you had so much to do with him,’” Drucker said. “That was never the case, and it’s so exciting that it’s no longer going to be the case. Like, it’s so exciting he’ll be gone, and we do not have to cover him, and it’s so frustrating people are like, ‘But you’re a little sad, right?’ No. Not even a little.”

But Trump did have the uncanny ability to dominate a writers’ room. Whatever he did was often prioritized as the subject for a monologue or segment, Bartlett said, even though covering him meant risking a show’s integrity. “We definitely had the experience of having to bump pieces we were excited to do because he went on TV and did something dumb,” she said. “We made the conscious decision of, ‘You know what, what he’s doing is trying to get attention; let’s ignore it,’ or, ‘No, what he’s doing is putting a lot of people’s lives at risk, and he’s being flagrantly racist, and we need to cover that.’ It’s a balancing act.”