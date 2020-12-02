The Dangerous Blind Spot of The Undoing

But before we get to see the murder, we get to ogle Elena. In the first episode, Elena bares a single breast to feed her infant daughter; we view the suckling from six angles for more than 20 seconds. Then Elena approaches Grace in a luxe gym locker room. We see Elena fully nude, front and back, for about 30 seconds. In the second episode, we’re barraged with flashbacks to the scene of the murder: multiple angles of Elena, in a gown with dramatic cleavage, begging for her life before getting hammered in the face. Then, when the not-so-good doctor is on the stand during his trial for the murder, we see Elena, in his memory, dancing in her underwear and shedding her bra. On cross-examination, the prosecutor asks the accused to look at a poster-size screen displaying images of the sculptor’s smashed-up face. We get seven shots of the screen.

Read: The particular cruelty of domestic violence

The storytellers pace this series like a striptease. By the time we get the full picture of Elena’s murder, in the finale, we’ve seen flashes of her slaughter at least nine times. The big reveal starts with sex. Elena and Jonathan, in evening wear, energetically and wordlessly entangle. Their intercourse is shot from eight angles, with rapid cuts. It seems that, like the lovers, the storytellers can’t get enough of this action. Then, suddenly, Jonathan smashes Elena’s head against the wall nine times. He seizes her sculptor’s mallet and strikes her with it at least 11 times. It is as sickening as television gets.

Yet, aside from the garb and other glamorizing details, this scenario is as everyday as plots get. In 2018, an average of three women were murdered by an intimate partner every day in the U.S.

This is likely the umpteenth piece you’ve seen about The Undoing, but the spotlight turned on the series has shone everywhere but domestic violence. Vogue writes about “The Secrets Behind Nicole Kidman’s Natural Makeup Look in The Undoing.” Time writes about Donald Sutherland’s eyebrow acting. And New York writes about Grace’s coats.

Why aren’t critics talking about violence against women and Hollywood’s habitual commodification of it? Maybe because knowing how common it is for a woman to be beaten to death might disturb our enjoyment of watching it happen, again and again and again. And who wants to ruin a distraction by focusing on reality?

The sexualization and selling of violence against women is important to see with open eyes and critical distance. The Undoing is based on a book called You Should Have Known, and it’s true: Everyone should know that “violence against women is a global problem of pandemic proportions,” as the World Health Organization says. Awareness is key to funding services for domestic-violence survivors and mobilizing the will for the political changes necessary to address violence against women.