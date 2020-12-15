Taylor Swift Could Use an Editor

Swift’s lyrics have always mattered. Over the years, she’s crafted vivid scenes, coined elegant choruses, and wrung a saga’s worth of excitement from a scarf. All along, she’s also been happy to work within the nuance-shattering constraints of big-tent pop: Listeners could, for example, forgive her yelping about “This sick beat!” on “Shake It Off,” because the song (co-written by the “… Baby One More Time” guy) was so catchy. But in 2020, silliness has been banished from Swift’s agenda, and it’s begun to feel like she’s on the hunt for a Pulitzer. In July, her surprise-release album Folklore rebooted her sound with textured electronic folk music that put storytelling—much of it about fictional characters—at the center. Craft, smarts, and inspiration all came together for a moving, escapist listen. “Please picture me in the weeds / Before I learned civility,” Swift sang on the standout “Seven,” a time capsule from lost childhood.

Evermore offers the same sound as Folklore, its “sister record,” but without the spark. Aaron Dessner, the composer and multi-instrumentalist from the band The National, headed up most of the arrangements again. Folklore’s other architect, the pop producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, gets only one production credit, to the album’s detriment. Swift continues to push herself to use surprising sounds and to tell stories that are outside of her own point of view. Some of the better songs are heart-stopping in a good way, but the bad bits are the parody that Folklore somehow avoided being. She aspires for gravity but often lands on easy sentimentality, kind of like a pet photographer shooting in black and white.

First, the good: Evermore’s highlights demonstrate that Swift’s best writing happens when she draws clear lines, makes strong arguments, and inhabits characters who burn with righteousness. In “Tolerate It,” a devastating note from one side of a dying relationship, the narrator describes how her acts of service (she even set the table “with the fancy shit”) earned responses as frosty as Dessner’s piano riff. The Antonoff anthem “Gold Rush” pulses with the relatable pettiness of resenting someone for being gorgeous; in the delectable chorus, Swift’s voice surges from sarcasm to desire. The sighing ballad “Cowboy Like Me” shows how Swift’s love for conspiratorial romances draws out her knack for detail and scenery. It even has a killer opening word: “and.”

The album contains other flashes of greatness, but they clash with moments of cringe. Sometimes, Swift thinks it’s clever to string together clichés: “Every bait-and-switch was a work of art,” she sings on “Willow.” Often, she mixes her metaphors until they’re mush, as when the dull “Happiness” asks, “When did all our lessons start to look like weapons / Pointed at my deepest hurt?” Repeatedly, she overexplains what the rest of a song already makes clear, as when she describes a rejected lover as “crestfallen” on the generally strong “Champagne Problems.” Then there’s “Ivy,” a thesaurus sing-along: “Your touch brought forth an incandescent glow / Tarnished but so grand.” Any editor might wonder if these are signs of first-draft work. The album appears to have tumbled out quickly, and the exuberant public reaction to Folklore could have messed with Swift’s quality-control calculations.