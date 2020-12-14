I’m Really Sorry, but Let’s Talk About That Chicken Movie

In this case, the answers were refreshingly straightforward: A Recipe for Seduction may be long, as traditional ads go, and it may manifest more as branded content than direct marketing message—but it is, transparently, an ad, created by agents of Yum! Brands to generate desire for its subsidiary’s meal deals. Recipe is a joint production of Lifetime, which is selling escapism, and KFC, which is selling chicken. It aired yesterday, nestled between the holiday rom-coms The Christmas Listing (rival real-estate agents find love over the holidays) and Feliz NaviDAD (a single father, played by Mario Lopez, finds love over the holidays). I watched it. And I would like to pay it the highest compliment I know how to give to an ad: It is exactly what it claims to be—nothing less, nothing more, nothing else.

Here’s the plot: Jessica Mancera (played by Justene Alpert) is the beautiful heiress of a family whose patriarch has died, leaving both Jessica and her mother—I must specify here that her mother’s name is Bunny—facing financial ruin. Just before Christmas, Billy Garibaldi, the caddish heir to the Garibaldi fortune, proposes to Jessica. She is hesitant to accept, torn between her obligations to her family and … her obligations to her heart. Enter Harland Sanders, a chef Bunny has hired to work for the family over the holidays. The main thing to know about Harland Sanders, in this story, is that he’s very good-looking. The other thing to know about him is that he has developed a secret chicken recipe that will bring riches to him and joy to all. Jessica and Harland, after exchanging about 30 seconds’ worth of dialogue, fall in love. And Bunny and Billy, both threatened by this development—Oh! And who are also having an affair!—cook up a scheme to get rid of Harland.

Is there a kidnapping? Do the members of this cast seem to have wildly varying ideas about whether to pronounce the d in Harland’s name? Is this Christmas-themed film set in a tropical clime, thus sparing Harland, the beefcake with a dream of chicken, from the need to cover his arms with wintry outwear? Yes. And yes. And yes. (Oh, and does Jessica have a gay best friend who saves the day and steals the show? Yes, also!)

Like I said: nothing more, nothing less. This rom-comic ad-movie is campy, but not camp in the strict Sontagian sense. It’s silly, but deeply aware of its silliness. It’s escapist in a moment when distraction from the world’s realities can be a rare commodity. And it is blithely straightforward about its reason for existing: the selling of chicken. This is product placement turned upside down, a story placed within the product. The first scene of Recipe features the Mancera family dining, by candlelight and on the good china, on a feast of fried drumsticks and thighs. Harland Sanders’s “secret recipe” is mentioned approximately 5,000 times over the course of the story. At one point, viewers get a fleeting glimpse of the recipe in question—jotted on an index card scrawled with the words, yep, secret recipe. It features a doodle of a drumstick.