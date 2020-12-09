How a Queer Icon Made the Holiday Film of the Year

Oh, don’t groan; DuVall herself has also dropped a pun or two about her film. “I’m so grateful that this movie is out now, no pun intended,” she said early in our call, grinning. The actor turned writer-director told me she’s elated to see queer audiences connect with the movie, having drawn inspiration from her own holiday memories, including the time she accidentally came out to her mother in the middle of a fight on Christmas Day. “There is nothing torn from my life in a literal sense,” she clarified, “but going home with people as the ‘friend,’ having people come places with me as the ‘friend,’ there is this very casual closeting that happens that I think is very relatable for a lot of queer people.”

And, she hoped, relatable on a widespread level. DuVall’s true aim for Happiest Season was to crash the thoroughly straight, thoroughly mainstream genre of holiday films. All of the conventional elements of the movie feel subversive because it’s about queer joy. Yes, there are more LGBTQ-centric projects and visibly queer characters than ever according to GLAAD, but such stories rarely take the wide-release spotlight and reach broader audiences. Lesbian couples on the big screen in the past several years have mostly appeared in prestige art-house films, typically period pieces set in remote locations. Studio-backed projects happen less frequently; the last such rom-com about a gay couple, Love, Simon, hit theaters in 2018.

But with the pandemic shutting theaters down, Happiest Season replaced its original, Sony-supported rollout plan for thousands of theaters worldwide with a streaming debut on Hulu. DuVall saw the compromise not as a sacrifice, but a blessing in disguise. “The people who need it most shouldn’t be in jeopardy to be able to go to a movie, and watch themselves be represented,” she said. This way, even audiences without the means to travel to theaters can see the film.

And perhaps participate in the feverish social-media debate surrounding it as well. The film’s typical rom-com ending has fueled arguments over whether Stewart’s Abby chose the wrong romantic partner, causing the title to trend over Thanksgiving weekend. DuVall doesn’t mind the discussion. It just shows how many more queer perspectives remain to be portrayed onscreen, she said: “My main goal for the film is to do well enough that it takes away any fear from more mainstream media from telling more stories, because this is one story of hundreds of thousands of millions of stories that deserve to be told.”

DuVall has one of those Hollywood résumés that spans genres, budgets, and mediums. She’s been an actor since she was a teenager growing up in Los Angeles. Sets were comfortable for her, spaces where she could blur the lines of fantasy and reality. She scored roles in cult hits such as The Faculty and Can’t Hardly Wait early in her career, before moving on to a wide variety of projects, in which supporting roles have made up her bread and butter as a performer. She’s been a dependable character actor in Oscar winners (Argo), irreverent TV comedies (Veep, Broad City), and pulpy dramas (American Horror Story). To the general public, she’s one of those actors—the kind you know you’ve seen somewhere before.