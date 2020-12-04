‘I’m Not Lamenting the Existence of Marvel’

Hollywood has operated for decades off this strange, undefinable process, in which millions of creative decisions pass through a single person, for better or for worse. Mank takes an ant’s-eye-view of this system, following Mankiewicz through the corridors of power as he interacts with Welles, the studio moguls Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg, and the media tycoon William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance). The latter was a friend of Mankiewicz’s who became the chief inspiration for Citizen Kane’s outsize protagonist, Charles Foster Kane. To most of these honchos, Mankiewicz is somewhere between an amusement and an irritant, and for much of Mank’s running time that’s all he is—until he finally decides to fight for his stamp on Kane.

To Fincher, Mankiewicz’s cynicism about Hollywood is a defense mechanism; it’s a way for the writer to insulate himself from the creative frustrations of working within a monolithic business mostly to pay the bills. “I used to direct television commercials; I know what that is [like]. My dad used to write magazine stories for Sunset; he knew what that was [like],” Fincher said. Those personal experiences informed the father and son’s conversations about Mank, who went unacknowledged for many of his most famous Hollywood contributions, including the idea to have The Wizard of Oz play out partly in black-and-white and partly in color. In fact, Mank didn’t seem to care about credit until he fought for his name to be on Kane, for which he won an Oscar. “Credit is like the distilled version of importance,” Fincher said. “The [bigger notion of] importance is actually like a 10-pound bushel of amoebas ... It’s going to spill over the edges.” Credit, meanwhile, he said, simplifies that unwieldy concept into something more clean-cut, which is why it came to mean so much to Mankiewicz.

Mank has been on Fincher’s desk in some form since about 1992, when his father first presented him with an early draft of the screenplay that he had started as a retirement project. The original script, according to Fincher, was something of a “posthumous arbitration screed,” based largely on the film critic Pauline Kael’s infamous essay “Raising Kane,” a 50,000-word argument that claimed Mankiewicz was the primary author of Citizen Kane. Much of Kael’s article has since been disputed, so Jack Fincher’s later drafts brought in a plot about the political context of the time. A chunk of the film focuses on the socialist author Upton Sinclair’s doomed candidacy for governor of California, which was partly stymied by Hollywood’s promotion of his Republican rival, Frank Merriam.

That darker context gives the movie some tonal balance: For every moment of grandeur, there’s an acidic aside or a visual wink to the industry’s seedy underpinnings. I pointed out to David Fincher that an early establishing shot of a glitzy studio lot, with animals walking around and extras hanging out in costume, quickly cuts to a bathroom where executives are talking—where the actual business is being done. “That’s funny; I hadn’t thought of that. I’m gonna use that,” Fincher joked. For all the film’s critiques of Hollywood, Mank still hums with wonder at the creative playground the industry could be, even in its infancy. “My father liked highbrow things, but one of his favorite movies was [the comedy] Hearts of the West,” Fincher said. “So he had a little bit of a cheeseball idea of what Hollywood was about.” So, no, the establishing shot of the lot isn’t meant as a jab at cinema. “I chose that [location] because it gave me this beautiful vantage point of the Hollywoodland sign,” Fincher said.