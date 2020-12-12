The 15 Best TV Shows of 2020

Also noteworthy: Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu), My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

HBO

UNEXPECTEDLY PROFOUND DOCUSERIES: HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON, HBO

You know when you glimpse something out of the corner of your eye and do a double take? Watching How to With John Wilson feels like that, but in 25-minute-long chunks. The docuseries isn’t a conventional one; it’s more a collection of clips curated from hours of footage Wilson accumulated while wandering New York City. His camera is his armor, a way for him to capture the oddities of everyday life and attempt to make sense of it. What he notices then becomes the amusing, sometimes baffling, often profound backdrop for his narration. (A shot of a discarded paper cup drifting into a drain, for instance, illustrates a thought that Wilson has about burnout.) Wilson is an endlessly and hilariously curious observer; in a behind-the-scenes interview, he reveals that he once worked for a private investigator, hence his talent for combing through film in search of eye-catching moments. Produced by the similarly eccentric comedian Nathan Fielder (Nathan for You), How To is difficult to describe. Part of the charm and poetry of every episode comes from never knowing where Wilson, in his meandering search for meaning, will end up. It’s best to follow his lead and see for yourself. — S. L.

Phil Bray / Netflix

EPIC SPORTS DRAMA: THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT, NETFLIX

If you’d told me at the beginning of 2020 that one of my favorite shows by the end of the year would involve nearly seven hours of chess, I would’ve told you that was impossible; I don’t even play chess, and I was far too busy to be sitting at home watching a show about it. But The Queen’s Gambit isn’t really about chess—it’s more about the dangers of obsession, the allure of self-sabotage, and, most of all, the thrill of finding your calling. Based on Walter Tevis’s novel, the series isn’t fully faithful in the details of its adaptation, but it masterfully captures the energy of the book with its tight pacing and captivating ensemble of chess devotees. Anchored with a magnetic lead performance from Anya Taylor-Joy as the prodigy Beth Harmon, whose drug and alcohol addiction both aid and damage her genius, the show offers a portrait of an unrelenting heroine that not only has the hallmarks of a terrific sports drama (think career-long rivalries and intense showdowns) but also wraps up with a superbly satisfying ending. In other words, it’s a small-screen checkmate. — S. L.

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE / Getty

EPIC SPORTS DOCUSERIES: THE LAST DANCE, ESPN, NETFLIX

When the pandemic put almost all sports on pause, The Last Dance arrived just in time to fill the void. Never-before-seen footage from the late ’90s of Michael Jordan’s final, championship-winning season with the Chicago Bulls, and scores of interviews with bold-faced NBA names, produce an embarrassment of storytelling riches. With the scope and tone of a superhero epic, the series skips through the span of four decades to recount the origins of the Bulls dynasty—and to explore the ways in which Jordan’s overwhelming talent, well, overwhelmed not just the sport of basketball, but also its culture. Yes, The Last Dance required Jordan’s approval to be aired, but even though the 10 episodes were an authorized look at the NBA legend, they also provided viewers with a thorough understanding of Jordan’s self-perception. Meme-fueling scenes of him reacting to others’ criticism and admitting to his bullish attitude helped make the series more than a history lesson. It’s a rare glimpse of a sports legend coming to terms with his legacy. — S. L.