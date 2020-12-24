The 15 Best Books of 2020

Read: There’s never been a story like Britney Spears’s

African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle & Song, ed. Kevin Young

Library of America

In describing the works he selected for this compendium of verse, the poet and incoming Smithsonian director Kevin Young elaborates on the late writer June Jordan’s celebration of the form: “In sonnets and anthems, odes and epics, Black poets in the Americas confronted violence and indifference, legal barriers to reading and writing, illegal suppression of voting rights, and outright threats.” The anthology includes writers such as Claude McKay, Derek Walcott, Gil Scott-Heron, Natasha Trethewey, Robin Coste Lewis, and my colleague Clint Smith. It’s not an exhaustive volume, as Young writes, but in its more than 1,000 pages, it captures the depth and urgency of Black poets’ contributions to the form and to the country. Without sacrificing the nuance and specificity of each poet’s work—or of the experiences that tie Black people to one another—the collection also serves as a corrective to omissions in the larger poetry canon. Young has undertaken a difficult archival endeavor, leaving the reader with something worth celebrating in the process. — Hannah Giorgis

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Riverhead Books

Growing up in New Orleans, I had always heard stories about my grandmother’s brother, who left the family behind and moved out west to begin a new life passing as a white man. When I started reading Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half, I was not prepared to see so much of my family’s story reflected in it. It became our family’s first “pandemic book club” selection and served as a catalyst for the sorts of conversations we’d never had quite so directly. The Vanishing Half traces the lives of identical twin sisters: one who moves away and passes for white—marrying a white man and raising a daughter who doesn’t realize her true lineage—and one who remains in the town where they grew up and raises her Black daughter. What I was most struck by was the way Bennett so fully captures the impossibility of someone simply “leaving” their race behind, subtly conveying how one sister is always looking over her shoulder, wary of being found out. The book deftly reveals that there are pieces of our past that continue to follow us no matter how hard we try to escape them. — Clint Smith

Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami (translated by Sam Bett and David Boyd)

Europa Editions

The workaday lives and thoughts of women may not seem revolutionary, but Mieko Kawakami manages to make them so in Breasts and Eggs. Each of the central characters struggles, in her own way, with the effects of misogyny and poverty. Makiko, a hostess worn down by decades of grueling service work, is considering breast-enhancement surgery. Her 12-year-old daughter Midoriko, deeply affected by her mother’s difficulties, hates the idea of becoming an adult woman; her apprehension manifests as a refusal to speak out loud to her family. Makiko’s sister Natsuko, a writer who lives alone, mulls using a sperm bank to have a child. Kawakami makes blunt but dignified space for this trio. At one point, Midoriko, full of rage and grief and anxiety, finally breaks her silence in a breathtaking kitchen confrontation with her mother that involves dozens of smashed eggs. The electric moment channels the ethos of the book: raw, funny, mundane, heartbreaking. — Jane Yong Kim