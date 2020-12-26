The 50 Best Podcasts of 2020

Many of these shows were in the works long before the virus started to spread. Podcasters produced serious works about swindlers, con artists, and cheats. Creators analyzed lies and their taxonomy, their genesis, their purveyors, and their victims. They scrutinized sexual violence, financial chokeholds, abuses of power, the partisan divide, and vulnerabilities tied to race and gender. Entire plots centered on the attempt to reconcile different versions of reality. In some, people wanted to point a finger at someone or something. But answers weren’t as ample as questions, and the pursuit of a middle ground often proved to be a red herring.

We think you’ll enjoy these 50 shows no matter your situation in life right now. They will enlighten you, transport you, and distract you from the weight of the world with the weight of someone’s else’s world. These stories captivated our minds and hearts when we needed them most.

Seen and Not Heard is a fictional story created by Caroline Mincks about Bet Kline, a woman who has almost entirely lost her hearing and is adjusting to her new reality. The show depicts her daily life, using the podcast form to explore how ableism manifests. We experience Bet’s frustration in learning American Sign Language when no one else around her will. Her decision to avoid group outings makes sense once you experience them from her perspective, including the muffled sounds of conversations she can’t make out. Her family, her friends, and even a date resist repeating throwaway comments she doesn’t hear, and Bet becomes exasperated by the cumulative effect of being excluded so many times. Listeners will hear themselves in the people who fail her. Seen and Not Heard outlines the gaps in understanding between those who can and can’t hear—an excellent achievement for a show in any format, but especially one that relies on audio.

Gateway Episode: “Prologue One: Community”

The psychotherapist and beloved podcaster Esther Perel arrived with Couples Under Lockdown at this year’s height of global panic. When mandated quarantining hit much of the world, so too did new feelings about isolation, marriage, moving, safety, and contro. Perel demonstrates how to deal with these emotions by putting the root cause of relationship woes under a microscope. Just before the crisis, one couple relocated to Lagos, Nigeria, where they wrestled with balancing their emotional needs against their American privilege and the poverty surrounding them. Another couple in New York started to divorce before COVID-19 and now can’t fully separate, heal, or pursue new relationships while also safely co-parenting their children. While their situations might be unique, the issues underlying each couple’s conflict are resonant. Episodes start out like an impossible knot that, by the end, become less tightly wound. The message to listeners is that whatever they’re tied up in can be loosened a little, if only they, like Perel, can isolate the threads.