The 16 Best Albums of 2020

Listen to: “I Know Alone”

Kvelertak, Splid

Kvelertak’s live-streamed concert on April 10 was one of the great pieces of Lockdown Art: a carnal outburst launched into a digital abyss, a roaring, soaring performance-with-nobody-there that somehow transmitted both a tremendous loneliness and a still more tremendous defiance. For their fourth album, these triple-guitar Norwegian mega-rockers, in whose opus the wilder reaches of metal (death, black, etc.) are dragged into beery brotherhood with stadium grooves and big, fat tunes, had some heavy lifting to do: a new frontman—after the departure of the girthy, quintessence-of-Kvelertak bellower Erlend Hjelvik—and a new drummer. That Splid succeeds so magnificently, after this partial skeletal replacement, is because of crack songwriting and the feral, bluesy abandon of the vocalist Ivar Nikolaisen. “I will not try to copy Erlend,” he memorably declared when he joined the band in 2018. “Erlend is a lion. I’m just a small rat. But this rat is pissed off, infectious, and full of pestilence.” — J. P.

Listen to: “Rogaland”

Flo Milli, Ho, Why Is You Here?

To succeed on the frontiers of TikTok takes a certain kind of bratty cheer, and the 20-year-old Alabama rapper Flo Milli is that attitude’s best ambassador. Her music blends brightness and dissonance multiple times over: in the gee-shucks sarcasm of her inflections; in the Playskool-kegger vibe of her beats; in the exquisite exasperation of her ad-libs; and in her ever-so-hilarious tweaks to swag clichés (“His baby mother is my groupie!”). Even as her debut mixtape sticks to a consistent and addictive sound, Flo Milli varies her technique with alternately fluttering, hypnotic, and bruising flows. Another timely virtue: If you ever feel bad for ignoring someone’s text messages, put on a Flo Milli song. Somewhere in there, she’ll celebrate such rudeness as a power move. — S. K.

Listen to: “Weak”

Wizkid, Made in Lagos

It’s been almost 10 years since Wizkid, the Nigerian singer and songwriter, released his debut studio album, Superstar. Having more than earned the title, Wizkid returns to his roots on this year’s Made in Lagos. The sultry and wide-ranging album is the very best of what the author Bolu Babalola calls “African sweetboy music,” a compilation of deliciously percussive songs that pulls in artists from across the diaspora—among them, the reggae star Damian Marley, the grime heavyweight Skepta, the “African Giant” Burna Boy, and the elusive R&B chanteuse H.E.R. Like the Jamaican singer Lila Iké’s May EP, The ExPerience, Wizkid’s record sounds like the sorts of nights made impossible by the pandemic, like the condensation-filled air of a summer party. That Made in Lagos still feels hopeful when such gatherings remain unthinkable is a testament to Wizkid’s star power. — H. G.