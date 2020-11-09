A serially traumatized Natsuki loses her magical powers, her sense of taste, and her hearing in one ear—and she becomes obsessed with fulfilling her role as a “tool for the town’s good” by studying hard and preparing to be a “reproductive organ.” But, as Convenience Store Woman reveals, upholding convention is a vexed endeavor. When we next meet Natsuki, she’s 34 and married to a man she met online, seeking a “businesslike arrangement”—as much of an emotional exile as ever. “All I knew was that love was a mechanism designed to make Earthlings breed,” she notes. “People who couldn’t fall in love had to fake it.” She and Tomoya sleep in separate beds and stagger their mealtimes, sharing only their failure to be “brainwashed by The Factory,” their term for society. When constant surveillance by friends and family becomes too much, the pair makes a daring escape to the home of Natsuki’s grandmother, in the mountains outside of Tokyo. There they connect with Yuu, who is single and unemployed, and set about establishing a small society in defiance of The Factory.

As in Convenience Store Woman, Murata displays her gift for scrambling notions of utopia and dystopia to propulsive effect—only this time, her characters are convinced that they’re rebelling, not conforming. This trio pledges to see things “from a more rational stance” than Earthlings do, intent on being guided by logic rather than prevailing cultural norms. Keiko, by contrast, initially finds her place in an eerie symbiosis with Smile Mart, becoming “one of the cells of the store.” And later, pulled back into a different convenience store, she is enveloped anew: “All its sounds quivered with meaning, the vibrations speaking directly to my cells … For the first time, I could think of the me in the [store] as a being with meaning.”

Whether Keiko is best understood as a normal person with problems (which she knows is her sister’s preferred way of viewing her) or as an abnormal person “for whom everything is fine” (her own view) is the conundrum Murata poses, and dissolves. The uncanny effect is to reveal a world of preprogrammed relationships that bind people together, even as they obscure emotional chasms between them. The speeches that Keiko’s friends and relatives spout about family and motherhood are as rote as the phrases Keiko and her colleagues chant to customers, and they are delivered with even less feeling. For all society’s talk of love and nurturance, under Keiko’s gaze its core value is revealed to be a cheery willingness to serve others 24 hours a day.

In Earthlings, Murata tests out a more brutally exploitative dynamic. Her trio’s quest to claim literal high ground—they head to the mountains, “close to the universe,” hoping to find emotion-free clarity—only reveals their complicity with a rapacious approach to human coexistence. Natsuki earnestly compares their ersatz society of Popinpobopians to “the time before Adam and Eve ate the apple,” but there’s plainly nothing Edenic about it—and their blindness to this reality is no less egregious than the brainwashing they believe keeps others tied to The Factory. Murata’s prose veers from almost slapstick to gruesome, from childlike fantasy to horror, as the trio take to perverse extremes the wedding vow that Natsuki and Yuu made as kids to “survive, whatever it takes.”