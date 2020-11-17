The Pandemic Clarified Who the Kardashians Really Are

Plenty of viewers may have also sarcastically cheered the thought of being confined to domestic hijinks in the early days of the pandemic. But any giddiness quickly turned into terror-laden tedium. So it was for Khloé, who tested positive for the coronavirus and then spent more than two weeks in her bedroom. That bedroom is enormous, and whatever her kimonos cost could probably pay for a truckload of PPE. But as she coughs in bed and talks about missing her young daughter—who’s being tended to by her ex on the other side of her bedroom door—you do feel that the show has captured part of this pandemic’s particular nastiness.

Kim’s pandemic storyline is about struggling to care for her four kids while Kanye, himself infected with the coronavirus, is quarantined. The young Wests barge in while their mom tries to film makeup tutorials, and Kim’s patience runs thin. More alarming, while Kim videochats with a group of students about her prison-reform work, her toddler Chicago bolts toward the pool, and Kim has to rush to grab her*. “You guys, I’m actually going to die if you don’t leave me alone,” she says at one point. Though Kim’s brand of stardom was never about respectability, it’s still remarkable to see her risk seeming like a cruel or careless mother on camera. Of course, the satisfaction of watching the manufactured reality of the Kardashians has always been in guessing why the cast members have chosen to show you something, and in this case, the intention isn’t hard to discern. Child care has been an excruciating challenge for so many parents during stay-at-home orders. If the Kardashians want you to know that the pandemic has been hard for them, they also want you to know that they know it’s been harder for you.

That message was, incidentally, also what Kim attempted to convey when she released her island pics. She went out of her way to acknowledge her “privilege” in getting to plan a celebration that is “for most people … so far out of reach.” Yet her efforts to hedge and justify herself seemed to only enrage followers more. Yes, the partygoers took safety measures; yes, Kim has given money to pandemic relief. But on a fundamental level, the island voyage—which hasn’t made it onto Keeping Up With the Kardashians yet—undermined the “we’re all in this together” narrative that the family had been trying to broadcast. The episode about Kim’s surprise party was predicated on the idea that it wouldn’t be, as she put it, “right” for her to throw the getaway celebration of her dreams during a global health crisis. What changed?

That Kim couldn’t resist this vacation, and certainly couldn’t resist posting about it, suggests how well she understands what her family’s appeal has been all along. That appeal is not really in the things the E! series has often stressed: the interpersonal dynamics, the individual personalities, the dusting of social awareness, the cute kids. On TV, the pandemic turns the Kardashians into bored normies, and the resulting ratings are as low as they’ve ever been. What’s more engaging—if enraging—to the general population is the news, via Kim’s party pics, that this family can, in fact, buy its way out of the pandemic. The allure of the celeb-glam circuit has always been the otherworldly and outrageous: the unrelatable, not the relatable.