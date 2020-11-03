From a psychological perspective, the past popularity of watch parties makes sense, Jon Krosnick, a political psychologist at Stanford, told me: Politics are a social, group activity, so of course people are going to gather during significant political moments—though the events can sometimes be uneasy. Even among like-minded viewers, people have highly individual, independent interests in elections, such as those based on their economic stakes or personal identity. “In a watch party, not everybody’s on the same wavelength about why to be happy, or sad,” Krosnick said. Onley, a 65-year-old Black man, felt this contrast during the 2008 election with his wife, who is white. “She almost expected [Obama to win]. Whereas the rest of us, people on my side of the family, the Black side of my family, we didn’t,” Onley said. “We never really thought we would get over the finish line.”

Read: Did you wake anyone up to tell them Trump has COVID-19?

Despite this potential for uneasiness, people have always found ways to make election nights into social events, Ira Chinoy, a journalism professor at the University of Maryland, told me. Early crowds outside newspaper bulletin boards in the mid-1800s gave way to more elaborate demonstrations, such as those with devices called “magic lanterns” that projected results and entertainment onto the sides of buildings. With new technologies that made getting election results from more locations easier, these crowds broke up into smaller parties around the turn of the century. Telephone companies could call results into bars or even the private homes of wealthy people. As radios grew more popular, families and friends would gather in their homes to listen for results. And then in 1952, CBS finalized the creation of the televised election night spectacle we know today, with vote projections and official calls for state results and glitzy graphics. That year, viewers gathered at their homes, in businesses, theaters, and dance halls for watch parties.

But this year, when the potential for a second Trump term feels shattering for many, there’s an unsurprising desire to avoid parties. Melissa Hagan, a psychology professor at San Francisco State University, conducted a study several years ago on the stress that students felt in the aftermath of Trump’s election, and found symptoms similar to those seen in post traumatic stress disorder. “When trauma is shared, it's not only tapping into your personal view as to whether the world is safe and predictable. It's tapping into aspects of your identity,” Hagan told me. Collective trauma makes you question not just the world but also your place in it—and though the feeling may be shared, it can be personal enough to feel isolating. Brandon Myers, an attorney in Washington D.C., told me that friends at his 2016 watch party felt such an urgent need to be alone after the results came in that some left without saying goodbye.