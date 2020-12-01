BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ Did the Impossible

The lackluster radio spins for “Life Goes On” aren’t surprising; many non-English-language artists struggle to break into the mainstream. (Even Latin music continues to be siloed, despite its enormous popularity, its artistic innovation, and the fact that Spanish is the second-most-spoken language in the United States.) The takeaway seems clear: If you don’t primarily perform in English, you need to outsell your closest competitors many times over—or secure a radio-friendly collaboration or remix—to have a shot at reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100. In September I wrote, “Whether the band intended to or not, the only English-language single they’ve released in seven years has become their biggest chart success yet, outperforming the dozens of more artistically ambitious records that they wrote or produced in Korean.” The success of “Life Goes On,” the lead single from BTS’s highly anticipated new record, Be (on which every member has writing credits), goes some way toward proving the extent of their star power.

.@BTS_twt is now the first and only group in history with multiple No. 1 debuts on the #Hot100 ("Dynamite" and "Life Goes On"). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 30, 2020

Be provides ample evidence as well. The album is a kind of musical document of the members’ thoughts and feelings about losing a year to the pandemic. Unable to embark on their stadium world tour, the seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—turned their attention back to making music, taking on a greater role in songwriting, producing, and even directing. The result: a carefully composed eight-track album of intimate and stylistically diverse songs in Korean, capped by the juggernaut “Dynamite.” Yesterday, the record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

If you’re familiar with BTS’s music, “Life Goes On” is both a perfect and unlikely candidate for their biggest Korean song yet. In an interview, the group’s leader, RM, described the track as “really calm, almost contemplative,” adding, “It might even come off as bland next to ‘Dynamite.’” Unlike many of BTS’s hit singles, the song has no compulsively danceable beat, no maximalist production, no intricate choreography. Its gentle, stripped-down melody is memorable, like a tune you’ve heard somewhere before. “Life Goes On” is full of longing for a different time, aching for human connection. This emotional register—nostalgic, vulnerable, melancholy yet optimistic—pervades BTS’s work and captures the core of their appeal to millions of fans around the world. That tone is most apparent in 2017’s “Spring Day,” arguably the group’s best song and one that holds particular meaning for South Korean listeners. But nearly every BTS song seeks, in some way, to assure the listener: You are not alone.

