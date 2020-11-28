American Museums Are Going Through an Identity Crisis

Conversations about racial inclusivity at museums have been taking place for decades. But the controversy surrounding the Guston show is one of the clearest indications yet that the national reckoning over race has permeated the country’s cultural institutions in a way that’s impossible to ignore. The museums involved are playing catch-up by hiding the controversial material—a clumsy, reactive move that might be well intentioned but in reality undermines the purpose of the artwork. The issue with the satirical Guston paintings isn’t the fact that they depict the KKK; it’s that the artwork would have been displayed without enough context. Such dramatic solutions—postponing shows, erasing content—only come at the expense of the art itself, when the flaw actually rests with how larger infrastructures operate.

For smaller museums that don’t have the heft of those involved in the Guston show, this reckoning is also happening amid pandemic-induced economic fallout. According to a survey conducted by the American Alliance of Museums, a third of museums across the country are expected to close within a year, with the smallest—and often more localized and culturally specific—being the most vulnerable to shutting down. Furloughs have become the norm, even as museums transition to featuring their galleries virtually or reopening at limited capacities. Indeed, museums are caught in a disheartening dilemma: They’re facing growing calls for diversity, equity, and inclusion, but without the funding they need they’re more likely to close than to be able to meet those demands.

I spoke with several museum directors and curators about how they’re handling the changing attitudes within their industry. All of them told me that although museums like the National Gallery of Art are facing backlash, working on strategies such as improving hiring practices, changing training of museum staff, and providing more racial context in exhibitions can help museums not only avoid such conflicts in the future, but also ensure that they maintain their reputations as trustworthy institutions. Lori Fogarty, the executive director of the Oakland Museum of California, a museum hailed as one of the most progressive-minded in the country, told me that the protests have had “a very, very deep and profound impact on our work.”

With about 20 years in the museum industry, Fogerty has seen discussions about diversity ebb and flow, but the current wave isn’t just about diversifying boards. During the eight months her museum has been closed, she has offered advice to her fellow museum directors. To them, she’s explained that museums should not be impassive establishments, but community centers that can cultivate relationships between the visitors and the collections, encouraging them to share their lived experiences and making museums more welcoming of culturally specific perspectives. Re-prioritizing the reasons to add a piece to a collection or to mount an exhibit can help. “Historically, I would say [collecting decisions depend on] institutional curatorial expertise right there with artists’ intent, and way down the road, thinking about the visitor experience or relevance to the community,” she told me over Zoom this month. “That is shifting … I think we are at a moment of complete reimagination for museums.”