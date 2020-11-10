Read: Is it possible to replace Alex Trebek?

Trebek made me feel cool, when it was a Friday night and I was sitting at home, catching up on a week’s worth of Jeopardy episodes instead of going out with friends. Whenever I convinced someone to watch the show with me, I’d play along, calling out the answers. Every time Trebek smoothly confirmed that I was correct, the person next to me would ask, dumbfounded, “How did you know that?” I felt like I had just revealed a secret superpower.

For Trebek, hosting Jeopardy meant navigating dozens of personalities; he’d act as a kind of mediator for the seemingly difficult players, who’d go on to become folk heroes of sorts. One of my favorite contestants was Matt Jackson, an overeager paralegal who enjoyed a 13-episode winning streak five years ago. His blank stare at the beginning of each episode and intense style of game play made him seem formidable. He had a habit of answering hastily and interrupting Trebek. But Trebek would have none of that. During his first game, Jackson accidentally cut the host off from introducing a commercial break. “Hang on, hang on,” Trebek said. “You came up with a correct response and you want to keep going, and I understand that, but we have to pause.”

But the little jibes that Trebek made about Jackson’s manner made the contestant more likable. Jackson was aware that he came across as extreme, and played into that image throughout his run, smiling only when the camera zoomed in on his face at the end of a game. Jackson’s endless enthusiasm for the game was infectious, and the depth of his knowledge envy-inducing. If only I knew so much, I’d think, I could be just like him, joking around with Trebek on TV.

Jackson was eventually defeated by Alex Jacob, a professional poker player who won six regular-season games and the Tournament of Champions through a series of risky bets. A quiet contestant who looked almost bored at times, Jacob came alive during the brief interviews that Trebek held with contestants right before “Double Jeopardy.” The host gave Jacob the space to share charming anecdotes, such as how, when he was a kindergartner, he declared that he wanted to be a game-show contestant when he grew up.

These short exchanges between Trebek and the players were filled with such stories—small snapshots from the contestants’ lives that gave viewers another way to relate to people who might have otherwise seemed like robots spitting out memorized minutiae. Because contestants were always the show’s biggest fans, it was easy for devotees at home to see themselves on-screen, alongside Trebek. His confident manner rubbed off on nervous contestants, in turn making them seem more self-assured and impressive.

Clips of Trebek’s exchanges with contestants often went viral—awkward “Final Jeopardy” answers, creative introductions, and Trebek’s off-color remarks. Some nonviewers assumed that Trebek was, at times, intentionally rude or dismissive, but Ken Jennings, the holder of the longest-ever Jeopardy streak, explained that was never the case. “Not everyone likes that a big part of the Jeopardy! host’s job is to correct wrong answers—er, questions—no matter how gently Alex offers his traditional ‘ooh, noooo, sorry,’” Jennings wrote in 2019.