Jeopardy has remained popular even as the media landscape has shifted around it. When journalists and critics have written appraisals of Jeopardy in recent years, they’ve remarked on its commitment to facts and truth, and marveled at its appeal at a time when trivia questions are easily Google-able. These may be fruitful lines of inquiry, but perhaps they obscure a simple, enduring reason for Jeopardy’s popularity: Viewers enjoy testing their knowledge and, even more, the satisfaction of shouting out a correct response.

Trebek’s polite, steady demeanor helped create an environment that invited trivia newbies and experts alike to play along at home. “Whenever it was something that you knew, Alex would make you feel good that you knew it,” Bob Boden, a TV executive and game-show expert, told me. “And whenever it was something that you didn’t know, Alex made sure that you felt good about learning it.”

Boden, who has worked on dozens of game shows, also thinks that Trebek was effective on-screen because of how he treated contestants. “A good game-show host should have sympathy, should enjoy the highs and be disappointed in the lows,” he said. “Alex had just the right approach toward being sympathetic, relatable, and kind.” This was on display whenever Trebek would offer gentle encouragement to contestants who stumbled, perhaps reminding them of the opportunities that lay ahead in the next round. (Trebek did say in a late-career interview, though, that he was aware he took on a “You’ve disappointed daddy” tone when contestants bungled easy clues.)

In his onscreen interactions, Trebek savvily avoided drawing attention to himself. “He never believed that he was the most important part of that show,” Boden said. “He made the contestants the stars.” This was the magic of Alex Trebek: He managed to cultivate a persona while remaining almost entirely ego-free.

Eric Mccandless / Getty

Trebek’s appeal was remarkably broad in such a polarized era. His devotees have a range of ages and backgrounds; last week, one contestant said to Trebek, “I learned English because of you,” explaining that he had watched the show as a child sitting on his grandfather’s lap. In 2013, Reader’s Digest published a list of the most trusted Americans. The poll was not exactly rigorous, but Trebek came in at No. 8, behind Tom Hanks and Maya Angelou, but ahead of Jimmy Carter and Julia Roberts.

Jeopardy is expected to continue after Trebek, but finding someone as well liked to succeed him will be tough. Trebek himself speculated in a 2018 interview that the show’s producers might consider a woman for the job. Boden, for his part, said that the “the trend today is to put celebrities in as game-show hosts,” so that is a possibility as well.