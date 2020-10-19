There are many moments like these. Totally Under Control—which takes its name from Trump’s own words—weaves in dozens of clips of the president’s constant downplaying of the virus. It couples his unfounded optimism with montages of people shouting at the essential workers who ask them to put on masks, and his boasts of American exceptionalism with footage of New York City’s weeks as the pandemic’s epicenter. It’s an ingenious move: The filmmakers condemn Trump’s leadership with his own statements, creating a call-and-response between the devastating reality and his wishful thinking. Gibney and his collaborators maintain that they don’t see the film as political, but instructive; they pushed to release the documentary before the presidential election (the film is now available on video-on-demand services, and is headed for Hulu on October 20) in order to remind the public of the current administration's ineptitude.

Totally Under Control is unlikely to change minds; with a title and art that mocks the president, plus footage criticizing anti-maskers, there’s little chance that those who have refused to acknowledge the science of the pandemic will be interested in watching the film in the first place. Then again, it may seem illogical for anyone to press play on a documentary that looks back on the past 10 months and revisits how harrowing they’ve been. Even after the election, who would want to rewatch the worst moments of the worst year in recent history when all of it is still happening and the news is constantly mutating? What’s the point of having Americans revisit their trauma?

The filmmakers grapple with these questions when the timeline catches up to the present. Gibney’s previous documentaries—Going Clear, The Inventor—have offered neat takeaways about their subjects in their final minutes: Scientology is a harmful yet powerful entity; the downfall of Theranos’s founder, Elizabeth Holmes, embodies the dangers of Silicon Valley’s hubris. When it comes to what the administration’s coronavirus-response failures mean, however, Gibney can give only an unsettling, rather abrupt ending. “Our ability to reckon with the future will depend on how much we learn from our recent past,” he narrates. “Will we be ready to fix what’s already broken?”

But that’s what Totally Under Control does best—it refuses to offer the viewer a soothing or satisfying conclusion, and instead demands action. It denounces the president, but it also focuses on the responsibility of the American public to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of the virus, to fight the news-induced numbness, and to challenge those in power whose false promises can undermine the true reality of a crisis.



In the final seconds of the film, a title card reveals that the president was diagnosed with COVID-19 the day after the filmmakers finished editing. Now, in mid-October, even that fact feels like old news—the president certainly thinks it is. Yet as painful as examining the past in all its ugliness may be, it’s a necessary task. As Totally Under Control makes plain, there’s no clear ending in sight for Americans. But there won’t be an ending at all if lessons aren’t learned.

