Disavowing preachiness and clichés while also preaching clichés is nothing new for voting activists. In an early-’90s Rock the Vote ad, Chris Cornell stood in front of a garbage dump and admitted that no one was going to vote just because a rock star told them to. But social media is a more intimate-seeming medium than TV commercials are, and there’s a special kind of strangeness in seeing the individual personalities of one’s Instagram feed all speechify about their reluctance to speechify. This has led to an aesthetic of pseudo-irony cloaking deep earnestness. You see it when Jane Fonda leads other celebs in a slapstick workout routine with the slogan “Exercise That Vote.” You see it when Lady Gaga, wearing her most normcore glasses and sweater, sings on camera, “I know this is cheesy, but Turbovote.org is easy.” The implication of such videos is that corniness is no sin when democracy is at stake. Who can argue with that?

Goldblum, for what it’s worth, did end up “re-creating” a Jurassic Park scene, by bringing in co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern for a goofy bit of home video. Other get-out-the-vote efforts—many of them organized by voting groups such as HeadCount and When We All Vote—have also tried to harness the power of nostalgia. Katie Couric hosted a Zoom reunion for the cast of Mean Girls, and the results were a charming treat for fans of the 2004 teen comedy. But 15 minutes into watching the actors’ reminiscences, I began to wonder what the election had to do with affection for Lindsay Lohan’s heyday. There’s also the example of the synth-pop band The Postal Service, which released one hugely beloved album in 2003 and then never put out any new music ever again. The group’s social-media accounts teased something big in early October. Was it a new album? No, it was an 18-minute comedy skit/PSA in which various famous people tried out to join the band, and occasionally mentioned voting while doing so.

For all the effort going into such videos, many chipper calls to do one’s duty don’t address the disenfranchisement and disillusionment underlying the reality that 100 million Americans don’t vote. So it’s been striking to see a different, seemingly less orchestrated kind of celebrity dispatch emerge: confessions from professed nonvoters. In addition to Tyler, Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg, Offset, and a number of NBA players have all gone public saying this will be their first year at the polls. Their reasons for getting involved now—and not before—vary: Shaq said he didn’t understand the Electoral College until recently; Snoop and Offset say they believed their criminal records precluded them from being able to vote. In each case, the simple change from disengagement to engagement makes a statement that’s more profound than any hashtag or jingle. In Tyler the Creator’s voting video, he said he knows that “a lot of y’all are going to be like, ‘My vote don’t matter and they’re going to pick who they want.’” But it’s clear, given the video’s very existence, that he also knows how to get past that attitude.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.