Soulmates doesn’t address the pandemic, because it was written well before the coronavirus upended dating norms. But the characters’ fervent desire for certainty is especially resonant now. After all, the show enters a climate in which many Americans’ worries about the future are manifesting, in part, as shifts in their romantic patterns. In recent months, dating-app usage hasn’t just increased but also changed in tenor. The boredom-driven crush confessions of early quarantine have given way to a more urgent search for long-term partnership. Speaking about these changes, the psychotherapist Gail Atlas recently told The New York Times, “When we are afraid, we tend to want to get together.” Quarantine has created a wide rift between couples and the single friends who are annoyed by their displays of holed-up happiness. Isolation has deepened existing chasms in some relationships, at times leading to breakups. Everybody, it seems, is experiencing touch deprivation. Amid such ambient social anxiety, it can be disorienting—and perhaps strangely comforting—to watch a series that validates a common fear: that maybe things aren’t going to be fine, no matter whom you’re with.

Still, Soulmates isn’t exactly a cynical show. Though it’s skeptical about the mythic balm of predestined romantic love, the anthology insists that the choices we make and the way we treat other people do matter. The series is set shortly after the creation of the soul-mate test, so several of its characters are already in serious relationships, which places them in a unique quandary: Stay in the dark about their true match—or take the test, knowing it’s likely to point them to someone else. This dilemma gnaws at Nikki (played by Succession’s Sarah Snook), the protagonist of the first and best episode. She’s been with her college sweetheart, Franklin (Kingsley Ben-Adir), for 15 years, and they have two young children. They have no serious marital issues, but the newly minted soul mates around them exacerbate Nikki’s existing doubts about their compatibility. The warmth and pathos that Snook brings to her role remind viewers that Nikki isn’t simply chasing a shiny new object—she’s wrestling with how motherhood has changed her marriage and her belief in her own desirability.

For Nikki and the protagonists of the other five episodes, the arrival of the soul-mate test gives clarity to relationship doubts that might have otherwise gone unnamed or unaddressed. “I’m fine. We’re fine. Everything’s fine,” Nikki says in a fight with Franklin, after they attend yet another official-soul-mate wedding. Only later does she admit her deepest fear about their perfectly adequate marriage: “What if it’s not enough?” Soulmates acknowledges the intensity of such insecurities, even as it resists absolving characters whose search for comfort ends up hurting others. By putting a scientific spin on a dating landscape that’s already been gamified in the real world, the show forces its characters (and viewers) to contend with what’s lost when they fixate on perfection.