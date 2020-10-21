Readers of the Benjamin Black books will be familiar with this locale: Snow’s County Wexford is contiguous with the Dublin of the earlier series, some of whose characters are variously accounted for. (Detective Inspector Hackett is only a phone call away, while Chief Pathologist Quirke, we are told, is on his honeymoon.) If the new novel presents a strangely neutered state of affairs, this cannot be ascribed solely to the peculiarity of its setting. For that, part of the explanation must lie with Snow’s main detective.

Banville has long specialized in odd ducks, fish out of water: characters who don’t quite fit their surroundings—sometimes (thanks to their author’s underappreciated gift for physical comedy) being literally too large or too small, or both at once. In this, Saint John (pronounced Sin-jun) Strafford is no exception. With just enough distinguishing marks to sketch an image in the reader’s mind (lanky frame, lock of hair that he must continually brush from his face), Strafford is given several others that make him a most unusual detective. Polite to the point of occasional social ineptitude, he provokes laughter in those who encounter him, who invariably forget his name and never fail to remark that he doesn’t “look much like a policeman.” Add to this that he doesn’t drink and is a Protestant, the last of a decaying manorial line, and you have a figure whose relation to his environment is, even by Banville’s standards, tenuous.

A detective series is generally only as good as its detective; as recent scholarship has reminded us, the detective is not merely a character, but also a plot device, one whose mode of locating clues and summoning witnesses determines the way novelistic reality exhibits itself. Unlike Sherlock Holmes, or Edgar Allan Poe’s C. Auguste Dupin, or Christie’s Hercule Poirot, Strafford doesn’t operate on a basis of rigorous observation and deduction. Lacking the sangfroid of the born questioner, he hardly waits for his interviewees to squirm before softening his attack. (“Will you tell me about him, about your brother?” he asks at one point. “Or tell me about your family, at least—have you other siblings?”) Prone, like Holmes, to meditative trances, his suggest reverie rather than the whirring of mental gears. Instead of drawing his inferences directly from the world, this detective draws the world and its inhabitants into himself, and looks there for answers.

With his impulse toward mental play that stops short of full introspection, Strafford resembles the confessional narrators of The Book of Evidence and The Untouchable. In those more typical Banville novels, the narrator’s unreliability becomes a drama that penetrates to the last slippery detail of metaphor and word choice. (The Infinities, told by the interloping god Hermes, is the exception proving a rule that might go something like this: no omniscience unless that of the trickster, liar, and thief.) Why, then, did Banville choose to write Strafford in the third person? One reason may be expedience: In plot-driven procedurals, the more objective presentation can efficiently move events toward their conclusion, without the confessional’s propensity for shifting dreamingly back and forth in time.