In fairness, the show was in an impossible position for its first week back in months. Trump announced his COVID-19 diagnosis late Thursday night, well after SNL’s sketches had been written and planned out. The debate sketch that kicked off the episode could be tweaked only so much to acknowledge the rapid shift in current events (a pre-roll title screen joked that Tuesday “feels like 100 days ago”). And it’s hard to imagine how SNL could have opened the show poking fun at the president’s hospitalization in a way that didn’t feel entirely tasteless. But charting a satirical middle ground is just as difficult.

The debate sketch featured Alec Baldwin’s imitation of Trump as a garrulous blowhard, a portrayal that has grown exhausting and ineffectual over the four years he’s been doing it. Carrey’s much-hyped debut as Biden (replacing last season’s mix of Woody Harrelson and Jason Sudeikis) was heavy on the makeup but light on any new perspective about the former vice president. Where Sudeikis played him as an energetic buffoon and Harrelson portrayed him as nonsensically folksy, Carrey seemed to mostly just be doing what the actor usually does, squishing his face in odd directions and imagining Biden as being afflicted by an angry internal monologue. It was familiar stuff for Carrey, a mix of Me, Myself & Irene and Fire Marshal Bill, but its topical import was limited at best; Biden’s supposed inner rage was not exactly the main story of a debate dominated by Trump’s constant interruptions. Maya Rudolph dropped in at the end to play Kamala Harris as a scolding-mommy type, promising the camera a “WAP—woman as president,” maybe the biggest groan line of the night.

Read: Woody Harrelson is a surprisingly effective Joe Biden for ‘SNL’

The host, Chris Rock, threw in a couple of jabs at Trump’s diagnosis (“President Trump’s in the hospital from COVID, and I just want to say, my heart goes out to COVID”), and the “Weekend Update” hosts, Colin Jost and Michael Che, had room for more candid assessments of the cruel irony of the president’s condition. “There’s a lot funny about this,” Che said. “Maybe not from a moral standpoint. But mathematically, if you were constructing a joke, this is all the ingredients you need. The problem is, it’s almost too funny.” Almost too funny, yet largely ignored: Che inadvertently underlined SNL’s lack of nimbleness in the face of a constantly changing election story. The show will have a five-week run straight through to the November election, but all that hard work won’t mean much if the best it can offer is the kind of genial, lightweight winks to the audience that filled the opening debate sketch.

The rest of the show’s pandemic humor felt warmed-over. A sketch about the NBA bubble in which teams drafted women to stay with them in quarantine was baffling and offensive in equal measure, oddly mocking the permeability of a system that actually proved to work over the summer. A faux news report about a super-spreader event was simply a vehicle for a procession of characters with silly double-entendre names. A pretaped sketch, titled “Stunt Performers,” had a premise so convoluted, it would take me an entire paragraph to explain it, but it was largely lacking in actual jokes.