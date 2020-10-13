Ten years later, I am a doctoral candidate taking and teaching courses online amid a pandemic, and I know better than to presume that either I or my college-age students will come to class in such a state. Remote learning renders presence theoretical, distraction all but inevitable, and eagerness an uphill climb. On Zoom, absolute receptivity is very difficult to achieve. Remote learning asks us, as Cappello does, to reimagine the humanities lecture as a teaching tool that works even, or especially, for the distractible listener. To Cappello, in fact, distraction is the heart of the form. She argues that lectures are a tool for sparking thought, not for imparting information. (Presumably, she excludes certain highly concrete fields: I doubt that Lecture applies, say, to medical-school professors.) She believes that the lecturer’s role is to activate listeners’ minds—and if that sucks some into daydreams or rumination, that means the lecture is a success.

Cappello is pro-inattention only to a degree. She wrote Lecture pre-pandemic, but I doubt that she would have suggested that students mute their teachers on Zoom or play Animal Crossing during class. Indeed, she believes that the very sound of a lecturer’s voice helps keep us submerged in thought. She recalls attending a talk by the influential evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould and becoming fixated, halfway through, on “the detail of how a tiny bone that had served as the gill-support in fishes came in time to take up residence in the mammalian inner ear.” She missed the rest of Gould’s points, but “[needed] his voice” to keep thinking about the tiny bone, rather than more personal or prosaic concerns. To Cappello, this semi-distracted state of “not not listening” is both relaxing and psychologically healthy. Like meditation, it “enables one part of the mind to wake while the other simultaneously sleeps.”

Cappello’s preference for deep but diffuse attention makes her close intellectual kin to the writer and artist Jenny Odell, whose 2019 book, How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy, rejects the laser focus that life in “a world where our value is determined by our productivity” demands. Odell seeks “hidden springs of ambiguity and inefficiency” in contemporary life; Cappello suggests that lectures could provide exactly that, though only if speakers release themselves from the obligation to impart maximum knowledge in minimum time. In fact, she asks them to take less seriously the obligation to impart knowledge at all.

Odell emphasizes inefficiency by way of emphasizing what Cappello calls “wandering ways.” Both writers argue that intellectual meandering is key to real learning and, further, that the ability to take such detours is a skill that many of us must consciously nurture. “In 21st-century America,” Cappello explains, “there is so much that holds or demands our attention without requiring our attention or altering our attention.” What if a lecture tried to do the latter? What if a college professor’s primary purpose was to help each student focus not on checking curricular boxes, but on using course material as a window into their own experiences, curiosities, and needs?