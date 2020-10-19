everett collection

Vanilla Sky (2001, directed by Cameron Crowe)

A tale about a millionaire (played by Tom Cruise) who is disfigured in a car accident and comes to question the reality of his circumstances, Vanilla Sky isn’t scary so much as it is eerie. The film moves between genres—from romantic comedy to erotic drama to sci-fi thriller—while always seeming a little ... off. The Spanish film it’s based on, Alejandro Amenábar’s Open Your Eyes, is a more coherent and complete work. But Cameron Crowe’s movie also has its bizarre highs, like a sequence in which Cruise runs through an abandoned Times Square. Vanilla Sky feels like a definitive piece of pre-9/11 filmmaking, suffused with angst over America’s post–Cold War aimlessness. It’s an excellent starting point on this list, for viewers who might balk at traditional horror.

Watch it on: Tubi TV, or rent it

The Witches of Eastwick (1987, directed by George Miller)

Based on John Updike’s novel, George Miller’s movie is a weird satire of buttoned-up New Englanders driven into a frenzy when Satan himself (Jack Nicholson) moves into town. Nicholson plays Daryl Van Horne, a wealthy and frighteningly charming lout who becomes romantically entangled with three dissatisfied local women, the informal coven of Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Alternately uproarious, sexy, and deeply gross, Miller’s film skewers blue-blooded, upper-class moralism and delights in how tempting life with the devil can be—at least until things turn sour.

Watch it on: Available to rent

Happy Death Day (2017, directed by Christopher Landon)

This surprisingly witty Blumhouse hit has all the elements of a slasher movie: a masked killer on a college campus, goofy jump scares that exist mostly to fake out the audience, and a ditzy cheerleader named Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) who is the first to die. Except that Tree is killed again and again—and each time, the movie jumps back in time to the start of the murderer’s rampage, Groundhog Day–style. Happy Death Day is both an excellent example of its subgenre and a smart parody, taking the kind of character that is, usually, cruelly dispensed with and turning her into a self-aware heroine.

Watch it on: Available to rent

Season of the Witch (1973, directed by George Romero)

After practically inventing the zombie movie with 1968’s Night of the Living Dead, George Romero made a poorly received romantic comedy and then this tragically underseen occult drama, originally titled Hungry Wives. Ignored at the time partly because it was marketed as soft-core porn, Season of the Witch is a strange, sardonic work about a listless housewife named Joan (Jan White) who grows interested in witchcraft. Much of the film’s action takes place inside Joan’s mind, where Romero stages dreamlike sequences that straddle the line between fantasy and reality.