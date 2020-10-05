It’s a grating approach initially. Emily is the kind of American who arrives in Paris wearing a beret and expecting a room with a view of the Eiffel Tower. When I began watching my screeners, I could barely make it through the pilot, almost tapping out after Emily declares the French “weird” for having a different system for numbering a building’s floors. It didn’t help that Emily never contends with anything weighty. In the third episode, she points out that an ad campaign might be sexist, but by the end of the half hour, Emily doesn’t pick a side. She urges the client to turn the campaign into a social-media poll, through which users can vote on whether the firm’s ad is prejudiced; the show doesn’t reveal the results.

Yet there’s also something appealing about Emily’s improbable lifestyle and Star’s allergy to conflict. The producer never goes too far or treads too lightly with any element of the series. The story is soapy, but not overdramatic. The jokes are sexual, but not risque. Emily’s French colleagues are critical, but not withering. But as obnoxious as Emily's behavior may be, the chaos of Star's nonsensical interpretation of Paris eventually becomes riveting. In fact, after a few episodes, I found the show comforting, because I knew exactly what to expect: eye-popping outfits, silly puns, picturesque shots of Paris—and absolutely zero tension.

As the season progresses, Emily’s sunny nonchalance becomes her—and the show’s—strong suit. She laughs at her faux pas. She notices but doesn’t dwell on her co-workers’ criticisms. She moves past a breakup with ease. She’s not ignorant of her missteps; she’s just utterly unfazed by them. She’s a Millennial who also happens to be a worry-free, serial optimist, a mix so supernatural in today’s TV landscape that it made even a jaded viewer like me cheer on her idealism. Emily in Paris operates like a high-end perfume ad: cinematic in looks, low-stakes in plot, and somehow so strangely captivating that you can’t look away.

Star’s shows have generally been devoid of consequential drama, but he’s never told a full-blown fantasy. His career can be separated into two distinct eras: the years before Sex and the City—as the creator of the ’90s soapy hits Melrose Place and Beverly Hills 90210—and the years after the HBO series. Star struggled in the latter era to capture the same magic of Carrie and company, producing provocative, female-fronted dramedies like 2003’s Miss Match, 2008’s Cashmere Mafia, and 2012’s GCB. Each of those shows attempted to achieve the same lightning-in-a-bottle effect of Sex and the City by dealing with the zeitgeist of the time: Miss Match handled divorce and complicated love lives, Cashmere Mafia scrutinized the lifestyles of the 1 percent, and GCB examined the women of a Texas church. All were also short-lived, while Sex and the City lingered in pop culture, influencing and inspiring similar, more successful series that tackled female sexuality and identity.