They will also, crucially, need to do something that tends not to come naturally, to human beings in general and to the humans of the press: They will need to accept uncertainty. “When every legitimate vote is tallied and we get to that final day, which will be some day after Election Day, it will in fact show that what happened on election night was … a mirage,” the CEO of a top Democratic data-and-analytics firm told Axios earlier this fall. This is the situation, he argued, that might become clear in retrospect: “It looked like Donald Trump was in the lead and he fundamentally was not when every ballot gets counted.”

A scenario like this would pose a challenge to a medium that thrives on discrete dramas and tidy stories. News programs are organized into segments—episodes that have beginnings and middles and ends. But very little about Election Night will lend itself to such organization. It is very possible, for one thing, that Election Night will not be a single night at all.

In that environment, CNN and Fox and MSNBC and the broadcast networks will need to work against instinct. They will need to model patience and calm. They will need to fight the desire to tell stories that have concrete endings.

The Trump administration, for its part, constantly engages in battles for unearned endings. On Wednesday, the White House Office of Science and Technology sent out a press release highlighting the scientific accomplishments it claimed to have achieved over the past four years. One of the items on the list? “ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.” (On Thursday, the United States reported more new cases of the disease than on any other day since the pandemic began.) The release came soon after the White House, hoping to solidify a conservative majority on the Supreme Court should the election results end up being decided there, rushed the confirmation process of Amy Coney Barrett. (One of Barrett’s new colleagues on the bench, Brett Kavanaugh, benefitted from a 2018 confirmation process that was similarly beset by manufactured haste: “We’re going to plow right through it,” Mitch McConnell said of the vote at the time—and that is just what the Senate did.)

News organizations have occasionally abetted the White House in its quests to declare presumptive victory. Earlier this year, NBC News published an analysis complaining that the impeachment hearings of the president of the United States were lacking in “pizzazz.” Reuters agreed: “Unlike the best reality TV shows—not to mention the Trump presidency itself—fireworks and explosive moments were scarce,” the news service noted with a nearly audible sigh. The assessments were assuming that the most important thing for an impeachment trial to be was not rigorous or careful, but instead exciting. They were arguing, effectively, that a civic event playing out on television should operate as a TV show. They wanted plot twists and cliff-hangers and moments of tidy drama. When none came, they dismissed the whole exercise as evidence of bad TV.