Creed (2015, directed by Ryan Coogler)

Sports movies are among the most rewatch-friendly subgenres if done right. They usually tell some variation of the familiar story about someone emerging into stardom, confronting various obstacles, and eventually winning the big game—even if sometimes the victory is more of a moral triumph. Ryan Coogler’s Creed, a sequel-slash-reboot of the Rocky series, has every element that turns a good sports film into a great one—a grounded, lovable hero in Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), earthy and memorable supporting characters, and electrifying competition set pieces that play just as well even if you know who ends up winning. The big boxing bout in the middle of the movie, presented in one unbroken shot, is a scene I return to constantly for a jolt of energy.

Watch it on: Available to rent

Read: How ‘Creed’ forever changed the Rocky series

Free Solo (2018, directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi)

Much of the suspense on the first viewing of the documentary Free Solo is wrapped up in whether its subject, Alex Honnold, will survive his attempt to climb Yosemite’s 3,000-foot-tall El Capitan peak without any safety equipment. Once you know that he’s pulled that off (and, really, it’s hard to imagine the movie existing in the first place if he hadn’t), Free Solo becomes a transfixing rewatch, a monumental depiction of someone’s obsessive focus on their craft. Honnold’s personal idiosyncrasies are part of the film’s charm, but the true satisfaction is in watching him tackle an impossible job, figure it out piece by piece, and accomplish it, with every angle of his journey beautifully photographed and assembled.

Watch it on: Hulu, or rent it

Read: ‘Free Solo’ is a staggering documentary about extreme climbing

High Fidelity (2000, directed by Stephen Frears)

Nothing is more reliably entertaining than a “hangout movie,” a comedy where much of the action comes from fun characters sitting around and bouncing dialogue off each other. High Fidelity, set in a dusty Chicago record store, is ostensibly concerned with the romantic travails of Rob Gordon (John Cusack), a grumpy lothario mulling his history of failed relationships. But some of the film’s best material sees Rob bickering with his co-workers Barry (Jack Black) and Dick (Todd Louiso), debating the intricacies of pop music and trying to shut out the reality of his latest devastating breakup. Great hangout movies create worlds you want to live inside of, and High Fidelity’s Championship Vinyl is exactly that.

Watch it on: Available to rent

Inside Man (2006, directed by Spike Lee)

This is arguably the best cop movie of the last 20 years, a work bolstered by Spike Lee’s understanding that viewers can enjoy the heroic swagger of movie detectives while reckoning with the institutional rot that surrounds them. Inside Man is both an incredible hostage drama and a deftly written whodunit, in which Detective Keith Frazier (Denzel Washington) tries to understand the motives of a mysterious criminal (Clive Owen) executing a very odd bank heist in New York City. Even if you know where Inside Man is going, there’s such glee in watching how it gets there, with Lee’s visual sparkle and wry wit on display at every turn. Washington is my favorite leading man of his generation, and I find almost any film of his comfortingly rewatchable; Inside Man just has the right balance of artistry and fun.