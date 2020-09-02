Read: Hollywood’s grim new beginning

That was a thought that occurred to me early in my viewing, as I sat in a spongy multiplex recliner for the first time in six months: Oh no, I’m going to want to watch this again. In a world where even a trip to the grocery store carries inherent risk, I may have to wait until the film is available to view at home to really untangle every thread of its jumbled plot. But even one viewing leaves plenty to ruminate on. Starting with his breakout film, Memento, whose plot unfolded half chronologically and half in reverse, Nolan has delighted in original scripts that play with time. Inception staged a heist in dreams within dreams that could stretch minutes into hours; Dunkirk ran three narratives in parallel, each lasting an hour, a day, or a week. In all these movies, time was an obstacle, something to be bested or thwarted en route to the ultimate goal.

In Tenet, time is a tool, but one weaponized by supreme villains. The film follows an unnamed CIA operative (played by John David Washington, whose character is literally referred to as “the protagonist” in the movie) who is recruited into a clandestine organization known as “Tenet.” His task is to investigate, and possibly leverage, tools of war that are “inverted,” or somehow existing backwards in time and powered by unknown technology from a malevolent future. The film feels like a close cousin of Inception, in that it is loaded with never-ending exposition and explanation of the rules to a complicated sci-fi universe. It’s easy enough to dismiss the details and drink in the spectacle, but Nolan aficionados will enjoy his propensity to turn dense instruction manuals into cute ping-pong dialogue between handsome people wearing dapper suits.

Read: The surprising legacy of ‘Inception,’ 10 years later

When it was released in 2010, Inception had shades of the James Bond movie Nolan has said he always wanted to make, staging elaborate gun battles and car chases in dreamlike hotels and snowy fortresses. But Inception is also a movie about creativity, and a more nakedly emotional work about a man on a mission to reunite with his family. Tenet strips out much of that personality—partly because it’s so busy explaining how everything works with the time-travel concept of “inversion,” but partly to emphasize the “twilight world” that Nolan imagines his characters must live in. The movie portrays levels of secrecy and conspiracy far beyond imagination, staging battles in a closed Soviet atomic city and an extra-legal international free port filled with the art and antiquities of billionaires.

The film’s villain is the Russian oligarch Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh, giving a performance that saws off whole hocks of ham), a billionaire wrapped up in “inverted” arms deals. But the true enemies are the unseen titans of tomorrow who are meddling with the past to try and prevent an apocalyptic reality from ever happening. The big battle at the heart of Tenet is theoretical: The protagonist and his charming pal Neil (a delightfully breezy Robert Pattinson) are fighting to protect their present, believing that they can heal the world without succumbing to future meddling.