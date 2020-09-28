Kajillionaire—which is in limited theatrical release but will be available on demand within weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic—is July’s best work, mixing her gift for quirky comedy with a heartbreaking story that tries to understand the ways our families shape us and alienate us from the rest of the world. She spoke with me about her approach to story genesis and character creation, the trust her actors put in her idiosyncratic filmmaking sensibilities, and the sublime presence of Jenkins, maybe the finest of all character actors working in Hollywood. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

David Sims: You haven’t made a movie in a few years—were you looking for the right idea to spark?

Miranda July: No, I pretty much just alternate between books and movies, and then I fit in art and performance, and all that just takes a long time. Once I finished my novel [The First Bad Man, published in 2015], I knew I would make a movie next. They come from nowhere. It’s a very internal process which took maybe a year of not knowing, writing a couple ur-movies, the thing that has to be born for the real thing to be born. Often, when you do several wrong things first, then the right thing just comes all at once. That was the case with this one.

Read: Miranda July’s ‘The Future’ is whimsical, bizarre, and true to life

Sims: Did you want to write something about the family unit?

July: It’s the first movie I’ve made as both a daughter and a parent. So I guess I’m able to think about the uncomfortable parts of that with a little more complexity: how we become ourselves, how you survive your childhood. And also the idea, with parents, of people who are supposed to be familiar becoming strange when you leave home.

Sims: Did they start out cartoony, or did you push it to further extremes as you developed it?

July: Honestly, I was lying in bed, and these three people, where two women have the long hair, just came to me. All the heist stuff they do was there right away, and it wasn’t shocking to me—I can write that stuff all day. That was there, and more, frankly. There’s endless unused footage of Richard Jenkins hilariously doing low-stakes crime. I eventually needed to pull back because it’s Old Dolio’s story, but he’s so captivating. But I wouldn’t have wanted to make this movie about this icky family stuff if I wasn’t laughing. If I just went headlong into it, I’d be like, Oof, no thanks.

Sims: Do you like heist or con movies generally? When I think of films like The Grifters or House of Games, they are often about units, family units in a way, and they always have a lot of rules and procedures. Their lives are almost religious.