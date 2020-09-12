Jessi Miley-Dyer, the league’s vice president of tours and competition, told me that the women’s award was postponed and judged differently than the men’s because the waves ridden by the two finalists, Gabeira and Justine Dupont, “were really, really close, and with waves of this size ... and such a small margin … it was pretty obvious that this one was too close to call.” She said the decision had nothing to do with the fact that the women’s waves were so close in size to Lenny’s, “as the men’s and women’s divisions are separate and judged separately.” Further, Miley-Dyer said the men’s competition was not as close, and did not need further judging because they “did not challenge the current men’s XXL record as closely as [the women’s waves].”

Wave measuring, historically, has never been fully accurate. WSL judges typically will use photos and videos to estimate the height of nominated waves, Miley-Dyer said. They don’t bring complex science into it, a point of consternation for many surfers. Holly Thorpe, a sociologist who studies gender and action sports, told me that the WSL’s usual limited methodology has left the league’s wave measuring fairly subjective. “And when we have subjective decisions being made,” she said, “we’ve got all the possibilities of gender bias.” So on its face, further review of the women’s competition would seem to be a good thing, to make this award more data-driven in a year of a tight race and a new potential world record. But doing so now with just the women’s wave, and at the last minute of judging, has raised questions.

Read: Why female surfers are finally getting paid like their male peers

WSL asked the scientists at Kelly Slater Wave Company, which the league owns, to review the women’s waves. Those scientists consulted with others at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the University of Southern California’s Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering. Michal Pieszka, a research and development engineer at KSWC who helped lead the review, told me that the team calculated the sizes of Gabeira and Dupont’s waves using some techniques from photogrammetry. Essentially, they estimated the wave height using equations that measure the size of known objects in the images, like the jet skis or the surfers themselves, and triangulate that with the angles and locations of the cameras taking the photos. This analysis determined that Gabeira’s wave was “conservatively” 73.5 feet from crest to trough and Dupont’s was two to three feet shorter—notably, also larger than Lenny’s.

But it’s almost impossible to really compare the women’s to the men’s because the men’s didn’t get the same scientific treatment. “It was definitely the first time we’ve used collinear equations in terms of adjudicating the size of the waves,” Miley-Dyer said. “We’ve never had that kind of real objective data, scientific data, behind something like this.” When Lenny was awarded the men’s XXL Biggest Wave Award on August 17, for instance, the commentator Strider Wasilewski said the league “got the ruler out and the tape measure and we actually measured it out to 70 feet.” But that mention of a “ruler and tape measure” is an imprecise reference to the methodology for the men’s award—Miley-Dyer told me the typical methods of measurement are “lots of photograph and video analysis”—while the women’s extra judging resulted in a 16-page scientific report.