Gabeira was one of just two women who were invited to the WSL’s first big-wave tow-in event this past February. Gabeira and Steudtner participated as the only mixed-gender team, and Dupont surfed while her non-surfing partner drove the Jet Ski. The forecast for February 11 called for huge waves. Though Gabeira won her first Big Wave Award at just 20—for a wave she surfed at 19—she had never participated in a live WSL event before (big tow-in waves are usually judged by video after the fact). So she decided to put it all on the line that day. She knew the record-breaking wave was special. “It was the biggest wave I’ve ever ridden,” she told me.

Gabeira was surprised that the WSL went forward with extra judging in the women’s competition this year to measure her wave. She said she welcomed the announcement delay because she didn’t want to lose her world record to a subjective decision. Even though she felt sure that her wave was taller than Lenny’s and Dupont’s before the judging, she wasn’t confident that she would be named the women’s winner, and she never thought they would measure hers as larger than Lenny’s.

She wasn’t the only skeptical one. Jorge Leal, a photographer and a videographer based in Nazaré who has filmed nearly every big-wave attempt there since surfers popularized the spot around 2011, was so sure that Gabeira’s wave was bigger than Lenny’s that he stitched the two videos side by side for comparison and shared it around the surfing community. The caption on the Instagram post where the videos play side by side asks the question point-blank: “Did [Maya Gabeira] or [Kai Lenny] Score the Biggest Wave of the Year at Nazaré?” The comments are almost unanimous: “Maya.”

“Maya, on that day, she was really getting different lines … the best I ever saw from her,” Leal told me about the event. “She was really committed to do something special. She caught, for me, the biggest wave of the season, not even the contest. And the biggest wave of the season in Nazaré easily represents the biggest wave of the year.” But Leal didn’t think the WSL would frame things this way. “I feel WSL sometimes, if not every time, doesn’t have the guts to say something like that.” Of course, WSL did announce her wave as larger than Lenny’s, but the league emphasized to me, and in its press release, that men and women compete in separate divisions, not with each other.

Even so, the questionable timing and methodology is reminiscent of another struggle Gabeira went through to have her accomplishments recognized. After her first world-record-setting ride of 68 feet, it took eight months of lobbying by Gabeira (and the pressure of an online petition) to get the WSL to give her wave the approval it needed to be sent to the Guinness World Records. Before that, there was no world record for the biggest wave surfed by a woman. Today, Gabeira says she doesn’t think the delay was due to outward gender discrimination, just the slow rate of change from surfing as a very male-dominated sport. “I think it was just pure lack of will from the league,” she said. “There was no women’s world record at the time. So, for them, there was no emergency toward that category being established.”