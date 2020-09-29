Flynn was being self-deprecating, but her pivot to adapting a British conspiracy thriller is a mystery worthy of interrogation. Her reputation as the writer of Gone Girl precedes her; the novel, with its acute observations about gender roles, struck a nerve when it was released in the summer of 2012. Nick and Amy Dunne, the toxic couple at the story’s center, paved the way for a new literary genre, the “domestic thriller.” Amy’s monologue about being a “Cool Girl,” a scathing passage about how she conforms to being the degrading, compliant version of women men often desire, captured something in the feminist zeitgeist, launching countless thinkpieces and critical essays. Traces of the tale’s DNA can be found in subsequent page-turners like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window, films like A Simple Favor, and TV series like Killing Eve.

Still, Flynn hasn’t thought about Cool Girl and all she wrought in a long time. When she wrote Gone Girl, she explained to me, she wasn’t trying to be the voice of a generation of women. As a newlywed and mom-to-be in her 30s, she’d been thinking about marriage, which inspired her to untangle the dynamics of a committed relationship. She merely followed an impulse that came from, as she put it, “a feeling in my belly.”

That gut feeling these days? A mixture of unease and distrust, not about relationships, but about the future. She’s 49 now, and told me the thoughts that keep her up at night are about how facts have become as unreliable as her narrators, warped by the spread of disinformation in the age of “alternative facts.” “You go online and you’re not sure what the truth is, and there are entire humans and industries that go toward swaying you toward the wrong set of facts and information,” she said. “We’re all a little suspicious of each other.”

Look at social media, for instance, she pointed out. Online, “some people are still making an art form out of taking offense”—as in, chasing virality by forming reactionary takes, a practice Flynn considers more destructive than instructive. “It’s not the 150 words of a well-crafted, nuanced thought process that’s going to go viral,” Flynn explained. I later asked her if she had any specific examples in mind of such offended, viral posts. She demurred. “Social media is designed to reward big feelings, sweeping statements and the like,” she wrote over email. “You see it everywhere.”

That said, there’s one scene in Utopia that’s telling of Flynn’s perspective. In it, a cocksure antagonist gathers an army of social-media users into a room with phrases like goals, woke, and good vibes only decorating the walls. He commands them to make a fabricated story trend, and to make their comments as provocative as possible to rile the public into believing—and participating—in the narrative he wants to construct. It’s a troubling scene, but Flynn’s message is clear: The internet isn’t innately bad, but in the wrong hands, it becomes the perfect venue for deceit and disaster.