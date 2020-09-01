When we spoke two weeks ago, Greedo said the prospect of serving a lengthy sentence created a sense of urgency to make music. “I just felt like it was my obligation—for me and for my family, which is really, like, my close homies and then my daughter,” he said. “I just felt like I had to make somethin’ shake for all of us, because the lifestyle we was livin’, we didn't have nothin’.”

Read: Quarantine could change how Americans think of incarceration

Present in both Drakeo’s and Greedo’s music is the notion that much about their circumstances was predetermined. Born in South-Central Los Angeles and Watts, respectively, the men speak about their interactions with the law with a recognition that Black and low-income people disproportionately fill jails and prisons around the country. Unlike Thank You for Using GTL, which is composed entirely of songs made since Drakeo has been in jail, Load It Up Vol. 01 is a work of palpable, preemptive anxiety.

“Where I’m from, you gotta get around without the police gettin’ up on you,” said the 33-year-old Greedo, who was raised in the same housing projects where the 1993 hood drama Menace II Society was filmed. He refers to his mixtape’s style as “creep music,” in part because it feels like the soundtrack to the eerie, permanent state of fear engendered by constant interactions with the state. “It’s just like watching a horror movie,” he said of the haunting production, “and the bad guy might be walkin’ up, and you start hearin’ the strings or the piano, and you like, Damn, somethin’s finna happen.”

Like many of Greedo’s other records, Load It Up Vol. 01 is a tonally varied project; some tracks detail familiar, illicit behaviors, while others explore his softer side. “I wanna show people why we still human. The things that we do might seem crazy, but we from somewhere where we not allowed to be emotional or else we look kinda weak,” Greedo said. “But I think in my music I finally gave project people a voice to, you know, be in love or be heartbroken.”

The responsibility to share the realities of life in Watts seems to weigh heavily on Greedo. He also knows that stereotypes about street rappers influence the way listeners perceive his craft. “Honestly, I could be a whole ’nother artist if I was from somewhere nicer,” he said. “I don’t think people understand that I wanna tell a story for my people and get the point across, but I wanna graduate from that. Because I’m much more lyrical than people know, and I'm a much better singer than people know.”

The Philadelphia rapper BL Shirelle also knows that tension—between experimenting with music purely for the love of the art, and feeling pressure to explain the circumstances she was raised in. Like Greedo and Drakeo, BL has spent a lot of time thinking about the factors that contributed to her own incarceration at age 18. BL grew up surrounded by drug usage and crime; it was a shootout with an undercover police officer that first landed her in prison. When we spoke last month, BL told me that it took her a long time to understand the role her environment and police surveillance played in steering her toward prison. “There was no secret. Like, they knew I was coming; my bed was prepared way before the act was even done,” she said. “And I had to understand that to then be able to present [my story] while not taking all responsibility off of myself.”