Back when Americans digested the same media diet of a few dozen TV channels and the occasional blockbuster film, commercials could do that. Snippets from the highlight reel still jangle in our heads: “I’m a Mac”; “Wassup?”; “He likes it! Hey, Mikey!” For decades, broadcast TV commercials (also known as TVCs) often held the same pop-cultural legitimacy as the programming they ran against. “In the ’80s, there were a hundred things of note that happened in culture in a year,” Karl Lieberman, a co-creator of Dos Equis’s “Most Interesting Man in the World” campaign and an executive creative director at the ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, told me. “There was a chance that ‘Where’s the beef?’ could be one of them.” Now, he said, the media landscape is so saturated that “advertising oftentimes isn’t in the top 100 things that happened in a day.”

The profusion of novel ways to waste one’s time has put the venerable TV commercial on life support, kept stable by the dregs of the medium: pharmaceutical ads, political attacks, and dealership promos. The TVC’s decline was a fait accompli from the moment Google launched its online ad platform, AdWords, in 2000. Media buys, like consumer eyeballs, are finite: Corporations spend, on average, about 8 percent of their revenues on marketing, allocating a fixed budget to whichever spaces can best deliver a given audience.

Network and cable TV now vie for views with all sorts of channels, most of which didn’t exist 20 years ago. More streaming services such as Netflix are becoming subscription-based, not commercial-based. Clients have cottoned to the assurances of digital metrics, even as some of those metrics have been found to be inflated. Last year the total digital-advertising spend in the United States was predicted to rise 19.1 percent as “traditional” advertising, encompassing print, TV, and radio, fell 19 percent.

If the TVC was struggling pre-COVID-19, the pandemic has dealt it a death blow. Not only have TV tentpoles such as the Olympics been canceled (or severely curtailed), but social-distancing rules have also made the actual production of live-action commercials much more difficult, and financially crimped clients are slashing their marketing budgets anyway. It’s perhaps little surprise, then, that TV ad revenue dropped nearly 27 percent in April.

So what, right? Maybe it’s been years since a commercial charmed you. Most of them are justifiably maligned. But even the crassest executions adhere to a basic covenant: They are built, on some level, to entertain. Where social-media influencers exist to inspire envy, and targeted banners—those eerily pertinent display ads that follow you around the internet—merely knock on your door at an opportune time, commercials put in the work. As much as they ape TV and film, they also constitute a wholly sui generis storytelling format. Tasked with the surreal job of heroizing a product in 30 or 60 seconds, the best of them spin elegant arguments out of puffery.