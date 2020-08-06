The BuzzFeed reporting builds upon a growing public skepticism toward DeGeneres. On camera, she peddles feel-good comedy with the slogan “Be kind.” But when the coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood sets, staffers on her show were allegedly left in the dark for days about the status of their employment. Around the same time, a viral tweet from the comedian Kevin T. Porter called DeGeneres “notoriously one of the meanest people alive,” thus soliciting a flood of (uncorroborated) stories about DeGeneres being cold or rude to fans, service workers, and industry professionals. DeGeneres’s bodyguard at the 2014 Oscars then went public with his account that she was “kind of demeaning” toward him, and a former longtime DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show has now posted to confirm the “toxicity of the environment” on set.

The situation evokes that inescapable buzzword, reckoning. But a reckoning about what? There is a #MeToo dimension in the allegations that Glavin, Norman, and Leman groped staffers. Racism surfaces in the stories of the Black producer who alleged, in one example, that a writer on the show talked about knowing only “the names of the white people who work here.” Political tensions frame the entire affair, too: DeGeneres, a gay icon, lost some fans in 2019 when she palled around with same-sex-marriage opponent George W. Bush and gave cover to Hart’s homophobic comedy. But the catchall issues are indecency, hypocrisy, and complicity—and the way all three are enabled by power.

In BuzzFeed’s reporting, anonymous Ellen staffers disagree about whether DeGeneres was aware of her workplace’s problems. One source said that “everyone acted really differently around” DeGeneres, allowing her to remain clueless. Another employee: “For someone who’s so involved in the show and the creative aspect, and having been in those meetings with her, it’s very hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that she doesn’t hear the same whispers … Unless she really is just in this bubble.” Another take: “She knows shit goes on, but also she doesn’t want to hear it.”

The notion of DeGeneres maintaining a “bubble” that separates her from the people who make her show squares with other aspects of the outrage against her. The Australian TV exec Neil Breen said he was instructed by her staff to not look at or approach DeGeneres while she was a guest on a talk show he worked on. Tom Majercak, the Oscars bodyguard, said DeGeneres treated him as though he didn’t exist. Public snafus have also erupted over her appearing out of touch on-air, such as when DeGeneres compared quarantining in her glass-walled mansion to being in prison. An awkward viral clip from her show in which the actor Dakota Johnson called out DeGeneres about a party invitation hinted at the phoniness of the host’s aw-shucks routines. The actor Brad Garrett now says DeGeneres’s pattern of treating staff “horribly” is “common knowledge,” and the actress Lea Thompson chimed in with agreement.