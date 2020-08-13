The South Korean writer Yun Ko-Eun’s novel The Disaster Tourist confronts that brutal calculus head-on. Although it was first published in Korean in 2013, this tale of complicity and denial (reintroduced in a new English translation by Lizzie Buehler this summer) feels nauseatingly on point this year. Hurtling from a Seoul office building to a remote desert island in Southeast Asia, Yun’s late-capitalist satire makes the case that the identity we find through work is almost always shaped by how we have been exploited—or how we have exploited others.

The book follows the 30-something Seoul office worker Yona Ko, a tour coordinator at a travel company called Jungle. The company specializes in disaster tours—vacation packages to places ravaged by tsunamis, earthquakes, or poverty, where adventurous travelers can seek “moral lessons.” Death tolls and Richter magnitudes are “as quotidian to Yona as the changing colors of a traffic light.” After a decade in the office, however, she has recently endured a series of humiliations­, including an unexplained demotion and shameless sexual assaults by her boss. When she tries to quit, her boss persuades her to take a new assignment instead: She has to go on one of the company’s least popular disaster tours, and make a full report on how to improve it. As it turns out, the only way to freshen up a disaster tour is with a new disaster—and soon Yona is pulled into an outrageous conspiracy to stage one on the fictional island of Mui. In this novel, unlike in life, the chief conspirators make no bones about what it will take to sell their idea: If they want this scheme to work, people will have to die.

In a recent interview, Yun—whose story collections and novels have won accolades in South Korea—said she had toxic status quos in mind while writing the book seven years ago. “There’s a tendency for individuals, both in the workplace and in society at large, to say, ‘That’s not my job. That’s not my problem,’” she said. “But if everyone only focuses on his or her respective role, this myopia, this willingness to look the other way, accumulates into tragedy.” She acknowledged the explosion of #MeToo stories that followed the book’s Korean publication, although the imbalance she sought to address was broader than that: She uses the Korean word gapjil, which she translates as “abusing one’s authority to take advantage of those in lower positions.”

The novel’s central scheme is so ambitious, it’s surreal: It’s hard to imagine someone staging a plausible natural disaster. Gapjil, though, is all too familiar. In the book, the most powerful figures are corporate entities such as Jungle and the shadowy conglomerate Paul, which rules everything on Mui: Although their leadership is invisible, their decisions ride roughshod over everyone else. Below them are the people in the middle, paddling madly to stay in place. At the bottom are those who have no choice but to put their bodies on the line. The characters in the novel are lightly sketched (even Yona’s motivations can be mysterious), and they’re not developed so much as ushered along by plot. But that just adds to the aura of inevitability. Instead of agency, an immovable hierarchy of power shapes the characters’ expectations and propels the story forward.