On Sunday, Coleman announced that given the uproar—and the opprobrium he faced from Democratic officials in Kansas—he would be ending his campaign. He blamed his departure on the “progressive circular firing squad” that “has done more to uphold the status quo than conservatives could have ever dreamed of.” He framed it, too, as a parable about the excesses of feminism. In truth, Aaron Coleman’s short-lived campaign was a parable for the opposite. It was a testament to how readily, still, conversations about abuse will focus on what is owed to the abuser.

Late last week, The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald interviewed Coleman. In an accompanying essay, Greenwald offers a lengthy consideration of the elements at play in Coleman’s story, emphasizing Coleman’s difficult childhood and his compassionate political platform. He notes that Coleman’s treatment of the girls was “horrific,” and writes that “Coleman says he has reached out to his victims from middle school to make amends, though they have not responded, and says he is eager to speak to them should they wish so he can do what he can to repair the damage he caused.”

For Greenwald, a crucial element of the story is the fact that Coleman was young—12 or 13 years old—when he did that damage. “All of this,” Greenwald writes, “raises profound and important questions about whether adults should be judged by the actions they undertook when they were a child, particularly when they have apologized and expressed remorse.” He adds: “It has long been a staple of liberal philosophy that humans can and should be rehabilitated, not eternally condemned for bad acts, particularly those committed when they were very young.” (Greenwald’s essay uses the words child and childhood 12 times.)

The girls were very young too, though. They will be, in their own way, eternally condemned for the choices Coleman made on their behalf. In the interview with Greenwald, Coleman mentions one reason his victims have not responded to his attempts at contact: They have him blocked on Facebook. But can the apology Coleman has offered be considered a full atonement if it has not been accepted? Is remorse a matter of statements or of actions? (And can the remorse be fully believable when the confessor goes out of his way to mention that the wrongs had “occurred only digitally,” as if revenge porn is a fractional form of abuse?) When Coleman decided to run for state legislature, putting himself, once again, in the public eye, did he consider what the consequences might be for the women?

Coleman’s bid for the state House struck the nerve that it did in part because, just as Greenwald and many others suggested, these are open questions. Trials have juries and sentencing frameworks; public opinion has no such structure. Remorse, rehabilitation, restorative justice—they are matters of debate, and rightfully so. But if the discussions are to have any hope of realizing meaningful accountability, they must respect the needs—and the expressed desires—of not only the people who have done the damage, but the people who have borne the harm. And the young woman who claims Coleman drove her to attempted suicide says that his latest bid for power has brought her a new kind of pain.