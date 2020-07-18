The other new movies that have been able to find a foothold at drive-in theaters are a handful of new kids’ films and some streaming exclusives like Hulu’s Palm Springs or Amazon’s The Vast of Night. These movies also lend themselves to home viewing. A Marvel film, or other delayed 2020 films like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, needs a huge screen and a packed audience for maximum effect; renting and watching them from the couch would blunt their power and be less profitable. But if you turn off all the lights and turn the sound on your TV up, these smaller horror movies lose very little of their creepy appeal—a win for viewers and indie studios alike.

For those who are interested in getting spooked at home, Relic is the standout work of the bunch, using its intimate scale to evoke more than just a few sharp jumps. Directed by the first-time filmmaker Natalie Erika James, it’s a haunted-house story in which its characters’ emotional interplay drives much of the horror. It’ll draw comparisons to the cult hit The Babadook because of its Australian setting and allegorical weight, but it also reminded me of ghost-story classics like The Changeling or The Others, films with a real sense of their environment that provoke scares with the slightest household shifts. In Relic, Kay (played by Emily Mortimer) and her daughter, Sam (Bella Heathcote), move into a house in the woods with Kay’s mother, Edna (Robyn Nevin), who is behaving oddly and suffering from dementia. It soon becomes clear that something is supernaturally wrong with Robyn and the house she lives in, but the film is less interested in world-building than in charting the deteriorating dynamics among the three women. Though it’d be great to see it in a theater, Relic is a powerful film that doesn’t need bone-crunching sound effects and otherworldly visuals to be effective.

The summer’s other horror hits thus far are more of a mixed bag, though nonetheless popular with viewers. The box-office king, The Wretched, isn’t quite as nuanced as Relic—think The Goonies, but with lots of nasty creature effects—but it had me feeling similarly anxious on my couch all the same. Followed and Becky rely more on jumpy moments and shocking bits of gore, making them solid drive-in fare. But a couple of upcoming films are worth the anticipation.

Arriving next week is the delightfully weird Amulet, written and directed by Romola Garai, which gleefully mixes all sorts of genre influences together—there’s an emotional love story, frightening monsters, and an eerie house with something mysterious locked up in the attic. Another clever piece of horror filmmaking in the hopper is Saint Maud, a hit at least year’s Toronto International Film Festival that was originally due for release in April. The movie’s studio, A24, seems to be waiting for theaters to reopen before putting it out, but if the pandemic-related closures drag on for many more months, that strategy may have to change.