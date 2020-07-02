Last December, Fabolous spoke for the first time in a Hot97 radio interview about a domestic-violence case that had come to light in March 2018, when it was reported that he had assaulted Emily Bustamante, his girlfriend and the mother of his children. Court documents alleged that Fabolous punched Bustamante seven times; the damage to her face was so severe that she needed to have teeth replaced. He was indicted on four separate charges, but ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of harassment as part of a deal with prosecutors. (In the radio interview, he expressed remorse—notably, not to Bustamante, but “for coming across in the light I wouldn’t want to be represented in.”) Though the case has been covered extensively, Fabolous has yet to speak about it other than to briefly discuss his reputation. Still, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland invited him to co-star in Monday night’s battle.

Amid a national reckoning on racism, hip-hop titans accused of abusing Black women have been given many opportunities to recast their public image. Fabolous appeared on the hit radio show The Breakfast Club to promote the battle, shortly after the program’s widely scrutinized decision to invite the Def Jam mogul Russell Simmons to speak about Black Lives Matter. Simmons’s episode aired two weeks after HBO Max released a documentary detailing his alleged sexual assaults on several women in the industry.

Read: What one woman’s shattered career reveals about the music industry

In the Breakfast Club interview, Simmons, who has always denied the rape accusations, defended himself at length and without significant pushback from the hosts. “It’s just shocking that a credibly accused serial rapist was tapped by one of the biggest nationally syndicated Black shows to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement,” Drew Dixon, one of the accusers spotlighted in HBO’s documentary, On the Record, told me. “There’s about 100 people you could think of before you would think of Russell Simmons. How did you make your way down your Rolodex to land on [him] unless your goal was to give him a platform to defend himself?” (A week after the original interview, The Breakfast Club aired a follow-up segment with another Simmons accuser, the writer and activist Sil Lai Abrams.)



Simmons’s attempt at image rehabilitation comes at a time of industry-wide upheaval. Celebrities of all backgrounds are stepping up to “take responsibility” for the entertainment world’s culture of racism and discrimination. Some are donating to funds meant to help protesters; others are finally relinquishing roles that they admit should have gone to people of color. But even with these baby steps toward progress, Black women in this industry remain vulnerable to systemic violence.

Read: The pierced piety of Russell Simmons

In hip-hop, as ever, Black men’s stories of vulnerability and pain receive consistent attention, while their conduct toward Black women is either ignored or defended. That dynamic garners them sympathy from fans. “It’s how we treat celebrity and our heroes. We would much rather turn the other way than lose that,” Joan Morgan, the author of When Chickenheads Come Home to Roost: A Hip-Hop Feminist Breaks It Down, told me. She added that sometimes the decision to support an artist accused of assault doesn’t even require believing that he’s innocent. It just requires an indifference rooted in misogynoir, a term that describes the misogyny and racism directed at Black women. “We’re particularly more willing to turn the other way if the person who that crime was committed against or who has been assaulted or who has been wronged is a Black woman,” she said.