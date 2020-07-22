Cable news thrives on conflict; Den Hollander provided it. In 2010, on MSNBC, Savannah Guthrie interviewed him about the “ladies’ night” case. The segment began with a clip from the movie Cocktail. “Ahh, the bar scene,” Guthrie said, smiling. “What’s missing from that picture? A class-action lawsuit, obviously.” She paused. “We kid—but, you know, why is it okay for bars to charge men more than women for drinks and admission on ladies’ night? Well, one New York man is arguing it is more than unfair: It’s unconstitutional.” The interview proceeds in much the same way as Cavuto’s had; Guthrie maintains, throughout, a jocular tone. Den Hollander is just sharing an opinion. She is just asking questions.

Den Hollander was a reliably outrageous quote. He happily compared men’s “oppression” to the injustices of the Jim Crow South. (“Having to buy a $350 bottle of watered down vodka—that’s the ‘sitting in the back of the bus’ for us!”) In 2010, when he was in his 60s, he informed The Village Voice about the kind of women he was attracted to—those in their 20s—by way of a rambling line about “Mother Nature” and Marilyn Monroe’s “pillows.” Asked by the New York Daily News to estimate the odds that the Supreme Court would agree to hear a “ladies’ night” case, he replied, “about the same as some pretty young lady paying my way on a date.”

In that comment and many others, he made himself mockable; the media, accordingly, mocked. But even mockery can amplify. IndieWire may have semi-sarcastically named Den Hollander its “bachelor of the year,” but it simultaneously directed its readers to his website—a cesspool of sexism that is striking even by the low standards of the internet. (“His contact information can be found on the site,” IndieWire added cheerfully, “for all you single women looking for romance.”) When the popular legal blog Above the Law wrote about Den Hollander in 2013, after he lost another suit, it ended its entry with a note to Den Hollander: “Banning free drinks for ladies? Advocating cover fees for all? You’ll never get laid in this town again.” To drive home its light-hearted attitude toward its subject, the blog gave the post the following tags: Drinking, Gender, Old People, Parties, Ridiculousness.

Read: When Jeffrey Epstein joked about sex abuse

Such coverage highlighted a truth: Den Hollander’s arguments were absurd. And the mocking coverage of him was, effectively, an Overtonian kind of argument. Here were the bounds of acceptable discourse. And there was Roy Den Hollander, so far from the window that he was out in the yard. But even as the media distanced themselves from him, they covered him—and downplayed him as an agent of danger. And they did that even as Den Hollander was telling them about his intention to escalate his hatred into violence. In a 2013 interview with the Daily News, Den Hollander said, “I’m beginning to think it’s time for vigilante justice—civil disobedience.” He added that he “may pull a Carrie Nation on the Ladies’ Nights clubs.” (Carrie Nation, the Daily News pointed out, was a radical member of the temperance movement who vandalized bars with a hatchet.) On his “Difference Maker” segment with Colbert, Den Hollander said, “Let’s get 100,000 armed guys in D.C. I’m willing to go down with you guys—let’s go.” A 2008 column about Den Hollander in the Los Angeles Times quoted him saying, “If feminism is declared a religion, that’s going to be a knife to the heart of darkness of it. And as I smile and put my arms around feminists, that’s the dagger hidden in my right hand.”