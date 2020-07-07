

It’s not just the 2020 releases that are tinged with this loss, though. Shoot for the Stars joins a song from 2019’s Meet the Woo in taking on a powerfully elegiac meaning. In the months since his death, Pop Smoke’s “Dior” has become a ubiquitous addition to the protest-music canon. Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, the forceful track has routinely been played at demonstrations against police violence around the country, especially in New York. Unlike some other recent entries into the protest-anthem category, such as Kendrick Lamar’s conciliatory “Alright” or YG’s inflammatory “FDT,” the boastful Pop Smoke song isn’t an obvious fit. He doesn’t address law enforcement or racism directly, nor does he exhort listeners to reimagine justice.

But as Pitchfork’s Alphonse Pierre notes, the transgressive appeal of “Dior” lies in something much more visceral. The late rapper vividly articulates the contradictions inherent in Black life: “‘Dior’ is cathartic in all that it encapsulates, a song that holds many feelings at once: the frustration of seeing a friend jailed, the fun of flirting and acquiring the latest designer clothes (so you can flirt some more), the sobering reality of knowing that it all could end with a snap.”



That same interplay between fatalism and ebullience is woven throughout Shoot for the Stars, which embodies the qualities that drew fans to earlier records. Perhaps most painful, the record offers glimpses of what the slain rapper could have achieved. The album’s propulsive first section fits in neatly with Pop Smoke’s repertoire, with songs such as “44 BullDog” and “Gangstas” finding the Panamanian and Jamaican American rapper characteristically gruff and cocksure—which is to say, a New York man—over combative production.

On “44 BullDog,” named for the handgun, he interpolates his own 2019 single “Flexin’” and levies threats between references to Brooklyn’s West Indian population, luxury brands, and partying. Taken alongside “For the Night,” on which the rappers Lil Baby and DaBaby add arioso and vigor respectively, these songs evoke the recklessness of a summer party or the languid flirtation of stoop-side conversations. It almost feels wrong to listen to them indoors, and especially alone. How cruel and poetic that the pandemic now requires the rest of New York to forgo the same spirited gatherings that Pop Smoke is no longer alive to witness.



It’s fitting that the rapper, whose death still feels surreal and catalytic, would remain a preeminent voice of New York—and of a generation of Black youth. In a moment of tremendous political and social turmoil, Shoot for the Stars offers listeners catharsis. The album’s penultimate track provides a kind of mission statement (it also plays before “Dior,” which was included as a bonus track). Toward the end of “Tunnel Vision (Outro),” an unnamed interviewer poses serious questions to Pop Smoke: “What do you want your impact to be on the music industry? / Like, a hundred years from now, how do you want people to remember you? / Pop Smoke did this, he did that, he did what?” The rapper’s responses are confident and nearly prophetic: “Pop Smoke came in and changed the game / Pop Smoke came in and showed them niggas a new vibe / You know, the whole sound, the whole vibe, the whole movement / Different.”