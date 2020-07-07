Inspired, Vesta begins trying to solve the mystery by writing it, inventing an elaborate backstory for Magda and conjuring a cast of fictional suspects. The further she delves into her imagination, the more conspiratorial Vesta’s thinking becomes. A random poem in the library is a clue left just for her, she is sure; people she encounters in town are suspects from her list (a list that she forgets is pure fiction). Before long, Moshfegh’s meta-narrative becomes unhinged.

Yet a more serious thread emerges from the farce. Caught up in her fantasizing, Vesta sees elements of her past anew. Fond recollections of her late husband, a respected scientist named Walter, give way to darker ones, and we learn in intrusive spurts how he had overshadowed her thoughts and feelings for decades. He “nipped my moods in the bud the moment a twinge of anything untoward showed on my face,” she recalls, and he forbade her from using contraceptive pills because “they sapped a woman’s integrity.” A year after his death, Walter continues to inhabit Vesta’s mind “like a nosy adversary,” appearing in daydreams to berate and judge her. Trapped inside Vesta’s claustrophobic brain, we become detectives ourselves, trying to sort out what happened in her past, what is happening in her present, and what is some warped invention inspired by her traumatic marriage.

Read: Ottessa Moshfegh on finding meaning in going nowhere

Vesta’s darkly comedic methods of finding meaning recall those of the unnamed narrator of My Year of Rest and Relaxation—with a key twist. Vesta escapes into her imagination as a way out of solitude. By contrast, the 24-year-old who escapes into unconsciousness in the earlier novel is looking for a way to disconnect from the world. A Columbia graduate and “effortless beauty” enmeshed in a Manhattan art scene filled with “canned counterculture crap,” she’s convinced that her privileged existence has been pointless. Her solution is to “sleep [her]self into a new life” by self-medicating for a year. She finds a psychiatrist in the yellow pages to write her scripts. (Dr. Tuttle dispenses medical guidance such as “Try visiting a church or synagogue to ask for advice on inner peace” and “Dial 9-1-1 if anything bad happens.”) Then she starts combining prescription drugs with the verve of a chef improvising a recipe.

The idea of authorship as a means of control is central to both books. Vesta writes a mystery to bring motive and arc to her own existence. The narrator of My Year of Rest and Relaxation opts for self-erasure in her effort to be reborn “a whole new person.” Meaning and momentum are scrubbed away in this tale whose teller is only semiconscious much of the time; after mixing pills, she wakes at random intervals to find her hair chopped off, her furniture rearranged, or herself on the Long Island Rail Road, and doesn’t typically care enough to figure out how she wound up there. She gives us little backstory to contextualize her emptiness—mentioning her “dead parents” only when explaining why she has money, or while asking her psychiatrist for more meds. For the grand finale of her drug-induced hibernation, she tries to sleep for all but 40 hours in four months—a willed act of will-lessness that becomes a dangerous kind of performance art.