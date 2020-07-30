Read: Athletes during the pandemic are learning what fans have always known

The ancient Olympic Games were held at a sanctuary in honor of Zeus, a common ground that brought feuding city-states together in an athletic truce. It was a liminal space separate from the realities of war, an apolitical competition that, ironically, presented the ultimate political ideal of order and harmony. Such gatherings have created a platform on which society can play out its most pressing “ideological dramas,” as the sports historian Mark Dyreson put it to me. Athletes insulated from reality and the regular rules of society: This is the kind of symbolic bubble that sports has customarily occupied. Modern versions have taken on the tenor of politicized social experiments. We’ve seen it in the resurrection of the Olympic Games and all the ways they’ve interfaced with war, in Jackie Robinson’s crossing of baseball’s color line, in the tidy myth of the soccer match waged in a Christmas truce during World War I.

The NBA’s Disney World project begins in earnest today with two regular-season games, 141 days after the league’s March 11 suspension. It boasts a different kind of bubble, an isolated ecosystem maintained in order to safely resume play during the pandemic. The campus has three hotels and three athletic complexes, golf courses, bodies of water to fish in, barbers, and movie screenings, all engineering a sliver of normalcy for the 22 teams in attendance, and, by proxy, their insatiable fans around the world. But of course, the NBA’s bubble is also a politicized social experiment. This reality has engendered a sort of ouroboros effect: The physical bubble creates a tangible structure that allows sports’ symbolic bubble to carry on during extraordinary times, but the physical bubble relies on the power of the symbolism to justify its existence amid more urgent public concerns. As the bubbles converge, their codependence is a fragile balance maintained through faith. And faith, these days, is easily swung by a volatile news cycle.

The league is aware—and wants its viewers to know it’s aware—of this balancing act. This is clear in how NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has discussed the league’s return. “We’ve got a pandemic on our hand, we’ve got enormous social unrest, clearly a recession, could get worse depending on what happens with the virus,” he told Time last month. “I think there are a large group of people who are looking forward to seeing, ‘All right, can the NBA find a way to get going again?’ And not just for basketball. But maybe it is a model for other industries, and a model for broader society. You’ve just got to fight through these things.”

The idea of fighting through these things reads awkwardly at a time when Florida is currently one of the world’s hotbeds for the coronavirus. The state has seen at least 72,143 new cases over the past week, which equates to 336 positive tests per 100,000 residents, the highest per capita rate of any state in the country. The NBA may be seeking to offer a positive model for safety compliance in the U.S., but it and its legion of brand sponsors are simultaneously selling a renewed possibility for escapism, a relief valve even amid the pandemic.