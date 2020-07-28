Read: 30 movies that are unlike anything you’ve seen before

Back in the spring, it still seemed somewhat plausible that by July or August, Americans might be able to safely return to theaters, albeit in reduced numbers and while wearing masks. That’s what’s happening in China right now, where cinemas in low-risk areas (about 40 percent of the country’s total screens) have resumed operations. There have been heartening signs of consumer demand so far—even warmed-over Hollywood offerings from earlier in the year, such as Dolittle and Bloodshot, made millions last weekend. South Korea, Germany, France, and Australia are also selling hundreds of thousands of movie tickets every weekend, with cinemas operating at similarly limited capacities.

Premiering a film like Tenet only overseas is virtually unprecedented in the internet era, in which it’s common for big movies to launch simultaneously around the world, if not in the U.S. first. With Nolan’s film debuting abroad, it will be hard for Warner Bros. to prevent pirated copies from making their way online, and essentially impossible to stop details about the movie’s secret plot from being revealed to anyone doing a quick Google search.

Unfortunately, Americans are likely months away from their own theaters reopening under similar circumstances as the countries where Tenet is premiering. As of this writing, China has reported 231 new cases over the past seven days, and South Korea 404; the United States reported 463,109. Though the country’s biggest theater chain, AMC, says it wants to open venues in mid- to late August, it’s not certain that the biggest markets, New York and Los Angeles, will even permit such a thing. Where exactly the movie could screen in the U.S. come Labor Day weekend is unclear.

The state of movie theaters in the U.S. remains dire. Currently, about 250 American cinemas are reporting box-office totals every weekend, many of them drive-ins; almost all the new movies released theatrically this summer have been low-budget efforts. If Tenet sticks to its August 26 release date, it’d be a huge test for Hollywood. Many critics see the movie as cinema’s potential savior—an original, big-screen blockbuster that could compel anxious audiences to pay money to sit in an enclosed room with a bunch of strangers. AMC has said that it plans to spool up operations a few weeks before Tenet’s release, to get staff and audiences acclimated to socially distanced theaters.

Read: Why low-budget horror is thriving this summer

Tenet’s rollout will be closely watched by other studios that are mulling what to do with their own blockbusters. Disney’s remake of Mulan has been pulled indefinitely until theaters reopen widely, although that studio could follow Tenet’s lead if things progress safely. Every other major film planned for this summer has been pushed, including Wonder Woman 1984 (to October), Pixar’s Soul and Marvel’s Black Widow (both to November), the latest Fast & Furious (to April 2021), the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights (to June 2021), Disney’s Jungle Cruise (to July 2021), and many more. Meanwhile, some smaller films have had their theatrical plans abandoned entirely.