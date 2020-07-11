Ghosting the News, as the bearer of very bad news about the news itself, adopts an aptly funereal feel. But Sullivan—a media columnist at The Washington Post, a former public editor at The New York Times, and a longtime chief editor of The Buffalo News—is also offering an opportunity: to recalibrate our vision. To think of “the news” not as so many Americans are conditioned to, as the stuff of Fox and CNN and The New York Times, but instead as an intimately local proposition. Pay attention to the problems of the national news, certainly. But don’t ignore the crisis at the local level: the news deserts, the information vacuums, the truths that will never be revealed. To write a book like Ghosting the News is to take on the challenge of proving a negative—to make a case for the urgency of the known unknown. Sullivan succeeds. Her book is an ink-bound alarm bell. The threat Americans face, she argues, is not just the news that lies. It is also the news that will never exist in the first place.

Here are just some of the dire statistics. Between 2008 and 2017, American newspapers cut 45 percent of their newsrooms staff—and the following years, for many outlets, brought even deeper contractions. From 2004 to 2015, the United States lost more than 1,800 print outlets—some because of corporate mergers and others because of simple closures. Fewer than one in six Americans subscribes to a local newspaper, in either print or digital form. Over the past two decades, the revenue sources that once made newspapers lucrative enterprises—in particular, the money that flowed in from local and classified advertising—have dried up as sites like Craigslist have proliferated and as advertisers have shifted their dollars to digital platforms.

Papers adjusted to those shifts, many embracing the new affordances of online news, but a digital ad will never be worth what a print ad once was. And while some outlets experimented with transferring the logic of the subscription to the web—micropayments, regular payments—most simply gave away their news products for free. The decision conditioned generations’ worth of American news consumers to expect that, online, news was not something to be paid for—the product of journalists and their labor—but instead something to be taken for granted. The news industry, and the American public, is living with the consequences. It is further contending with the power of mega-publishers like Google and Facebook, which give platforms to news “content” with only grudging acknowledgement of the economic or civic value of journalism. And, particularly with the current economic contraction, the problem is getting worse. That makes the predicament of local news akin to other slow-moving crises, among them climate change, the erosion of democratic norms, and the erosion of constitutional rights. They happen gradually until they happen suddenly. The sickness is chronic until the sickness becomes, finally, incurable.