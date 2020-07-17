Which perhaps explains why the U.S. pop charts have been anarchic since COVID-19 arrived. For 11 weeks at the start of 2020, the country’s No. 1 song was Roddy Ricch’s Hitchcockian rap anthem “The Box.” It was finally unseated in early April by The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which inspired a TikTok home-aerobics meme apt for the early days of quarantine. Ever since then, the Billboard Hot 100’s top spot has been a hot seat, with eight other songs hitting No. 1 and seven of those reigning for only one week. This level of turnover has not been seen since 1990, the year before Nielsen SoundScan revolutionized sales tracking, and may reflect a few structural factors. One is that, except for children’s songs and country, people aren’t streaming as much music as they were before the pandemic. That means it’s easier for any one song to make it to No. 1. Even so, in a technical sense, this year’s song-of-the-summer race has a clear front-runner. (Listen to the playlist here.)

“Rockstar,” by DaBaby and featuring Roddy Ricch, has been the biggest hit in the country for five of the past six weeks. Its success is not that surprising, given that the relentlessly entertaining DaBaby and coolly skilled Roddy Ricch are two of the biggest rap phenoms to emerge in years. But the track’s plaintive guitars and melodies are unusually somber for DaBaby—and certainly don’t scream vacation. DaBaby raps about having to wield a pistol “like a cop” in front of his daughter. Ricch vows to “buy blocks in the hood, put money in the streets.” The notion that it’s a song for a summer of protest rather than pleasure was confirmed when DaBaby gave the track a “BLM remix” and performed it at the BET Awards with an actor putting a knee on his neck.

“Rockstar” isn’t the only heavy jam of the season. New, posthumous albums by Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld mean that the voices of rappers with tragically short lives will be booming from car windows all summer. And really, the most important songs of our era may be novelty trap remixes by DJ iMarkkeyz. His syncopated loop of Cardi B screaming “Coronavirus! Shit is real!” remains useful as the pandemic stubbornly continues to not be a hoax. Ongoing protests against police brutality still blast out Johnniqua Charles’s cry of “You about to lose yo job!,” which can also be heard as a danceable prophecy about a double-dip recession.

The charts encompass some escapism, though even the slickest pop songs have lately had a hyperbolic, frightening quality. The ’80s synth-pop exuberance of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is just as fun as it was in April, and its lyrical narrative about social isolation is just as creepy. When Beyoncé remixed Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” it became a frenzied pageant of raunch; whatever you might be inspired to do as Queen B bellows about OnlyFans, relax isn’t on the list. Another super-jolting smash is Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” which reduces electronic dance music to its chemical essence as two divas cry out about making the best of horrible circumstances.