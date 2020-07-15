Lee only ever starred in five movies, yet those works still capture his multidimensionality, says Curtis Tsui, the Criterion Collection producer who assembled a new box set featuring remastered editions of Lee’s greatest hits. The Way of the Dragon is a particularly revealing film. “If you look at the way that final fight scene is staged, Lee goes in with a rigid form, and Chuck Norris basically wipes the floor with him,” Tsui told me. Then Lee shifts gears; he becomes less predictable, embracing his famous approach of “being water.” “That's when he wins,” Tsui explained. “He rips out Norris’s chest hair. He sees a little kitten playing around and gets the idea to limber up. That [scene] expresses not just Bruce Lee the badass, Bruce Lee the action hero, but also Bruce Lee the philosopher, the teacher. It was a very important thing to him.”

Read: What it means to understand Bruce Lee

Though he achieved real authorship over his work only at the end of his career, Lee lived his whole life in the spotlight. His work as a performer began when he was a baby; his father was a Cantonese opera star, and Lee appeared alongside him many times, appearing in about 20 Hong Kong films before he turned 18. He broke through with U.S. audiences as the sidekick Kato on the short-lived TV show The Green Hornet, which was canceled in 1967. So Lee worked to create the kind of action he wanted to see, creating a more improvisational fighting form he dubbed Jeet Kune Do.

“It was not until he had taken a break from acting, started teaching martial arts, and figured out who he was that he could channel that philosophy into his movie roles,” Tsui said. After founding his school, Lee traveled back to Hong Kong, was greeted as a hero, and signed a deal to appear in two martial-arts films, The Big Boss (released in 1971) and Fist of Fury (1972). They were such colossal successes that Lee was given full creative control for The Way of the Dragon. But even in those early films, Lee is a mesmerizing onscreen force, both thrillingly charismatic and an action figure unlike the martial-arts stars of the past.

“[The film’s producers] wanted him to follow the action choreography they had in place, which was much more traditional and trampoline-driven. But he was still able to bring in his more gritty, realistic style,” Tsui said. “We see [that influence] now in the Marvel movies or the Mission: Impossible series, where people use martial-art styles that aren't grounded in something specific. They aren't busting out monkey-fist, or crane-style, or tai chi. There's jabs and elbows, all the kinds of UFC-type moves, and a lot of that can be traced back to what Bruce Lee was doing in his films.”

Lee’s Jeet Kune Do style was built for street fighting rather than gym sparring, anticipating that one’s enemy might behave unpredictably. So it mixes in different elements, including use of the nunchaku, a weapon Lee twirls with elegantly in a number of his films. “It has zero to do with Chinese martial arts; it's an Okinawan weapon,” Tsui said. “But he used it because there's nobody better who can use it as beautifully as he does. He just had this inherent knowledge for what would look great on a wide screen.” That cinematic eye is on display in The Way of the Dragon—Lee’s directorial style includes a lot of dramatic zooms, but he also lets fights play out in wide shots, with as few cuts as possible, emphasizing athletic grace as much as physical force.