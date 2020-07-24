For example, I published a story on a Polish erotic thriller on Netflix last month. It was all over Twitter. It was the No. 1 thing for weeks and debuted even higher than the new Spike Lee movie. The numbers are sort of outrageous, even within the context of people being bored. A lot on Netflix right now is really strange. And so, I wasn’t planning to cover this. I have no personal interest in Polish erotic thrillers, but I did become curious about why this seemed to be resonating right and why people are having so much fun making TikToks in response to it.

Aberra: Have there been books, movies, or shows that you have liked or been interested in, but chose not to write about?

Giorgis: I’m somebody who covers culture across mediums: books, movies, shows—a lot of us on the team are like that. At any given point, even before the pandemic, before this wave of protests, there were always going to be far more things happening that are within our scope of interest than the number of things that we can realistically cover, just because of the nature of human productivity. That’s been something that we’ve always thought about and paid attention to.

There also hasn’t been as much stuff as usual, and I haven’t been consuming any content at the rate that I normally do. Reading takes a lot more time. My focus isn’t the way that I would like it to be. Sometimes it’s harder to focus and sometimes I’m inclined to just want to watch some comfort TV from the past. That can be difficult as someone whose job it is to stay up to date.

Aberra: That does sound difficult to balance. In general, what do you enjoy about being a culture writer and what are the challenging parts of the job?

Giorgis: Not to be corny, but I think people are endlessly fascinating. I’m intrigued by what drives us and the choices we make for ourselves—the choices we make about, for, and with other people. The way we get to think about culture as music and movies and beyond is interesting because we get a lot of storytelling, whether through characters or a specific artist, and I love that.

I’m also, in this moment, appreciating how much more time I get to spend thinking about culture as it relates to people out in the world, which is challenging on its own, because it’s not as contained. Like I can watch a movie or even a TV show and follow a character’s entire arc in this neatly packaged way, whereas when I’m looking out into the world and thinking about how things are shifting … everything is ongoing—each individual person, all the time. It feels a little more slippery or harder to grab onto and that's both an edifying challenge for me, and at times just a frustrating one.

But I have had a lot of genuinely delightful conversations with people, whom I may not have called up for a different kind of story. That’s been really cool too, learning from and with them, but most often from.